Boo! The best Halloween campaigns of 2021

October marketing has been terrifying this year. No, not because of delightful goblins and ghouls flitting through ads, but because the agonizing blade of Christmas campaigns has stabbed deep into spooky season, trading horrors for ho ho hos. Remember: for every holly jolly campaign launched before Halloween, a ghost loses its boo.

Don’t scream just yet — some brands escaped the sinister clutches of Kris Kringle. Many scared up creative campaigns tailored to health-conscious festivities as the pandemic continues to haunt life. Others transformed familiar products with scary rebrands and a few managed the most haunting: venturing into the eerie realm of the metaverse.

As All Hallows Eve looms closer, we peek through our fingers back at the best Halloween campaigns we observed this year.