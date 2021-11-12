Brands are feeling 22 after Taylor Swift’s new ‘Red’ release

This morning, Taylor Swift released “Red (Taylor’s Version),” an expanded re-recording of her hit 2012 album that comes as the Grammy Award winner seeks to reclaim her older music catalog following a dispute with her ex-record label.

Originally containing 16 tracks, “Red” was met with critical acclaim upon its debut nine years ago. This time around it’s not just so-called “Swifties” who are greeting the singer’s 30-song release with praise—social-savvy brands are getting in on the action, too.

Many corporate accounts have spent the day lining up on Twitter to react to “Red (Taylor’s Version),” taking the album’s re-release as an opportunity to make a witty pun, reflect on some inner heartbreak, or simply hate on actor Jake Gyllenhall. Below, Ad Age has compiled some of the most notable release-day brand reactions to Swift’s album.