Marketing News & Strategy

Brands are feeling 22 after Taylor Swift’s new ‘Red’ release

Sour Patch Kids, the Kansas City Chiefs and more are pouring social media love on the pop star, who re-recorded her hit 2012 album
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on November 12, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Marketing winners and losers of the week
20211112_tSwift_3x2
Credit: Taylor Swift via Twitter

This morning, Taylor Swift released “Red (Taylor’s Version),” an expanded re-recording of her hit 2012 album that comes as the Grammy Award winner seeks to reclaim her older music catalog following a dispute with her ex-record label.

Originally containing 16 tracks, “Red” was met with critical acclaim upon its debut nine years ago. This time around it’s not just so-called “Swifties” who are greeting the singer’s 30-song release with praise—social-savvy brands are getting in on the action, too.

Many corporate accounts have spent the day lining up on Twitter to react to “Red (Taylor’s Version),” taking the album’s re-release as an opportunity to make a witty pun, reflect on some inner heartbreak, or simply hate on actor Jake Gyllenhall. Below, Ad Age has compiled some of the most notable release-day brand reactions to Swift’s album.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

Starbucks

Taylor Swift’s favorite drink is a grande caramel non-fat latte, at least if Starbucks’ Twitter bio is to be believed. The company took to social media this morning to encourage consumers to try “Taylor’s favorite drink,” which can apparently be ordered at Starbucks locations nationwide simply by asking for “Taylor’s Latte.”

 

Sour Patch Kids

Mondelēz-owned candy brand Sour Patch Kids started off the day on Twitter by wishing everyone a good morning—except Jake Gyllenhaal, tweeting that the brand “just wants to talk” to him alongside an image of a vaguely threatening gummy. (Swift and Gyllenhaal once dated, and many fans point to their romance and break-up as the impetus for much of “Red.”)

Kansas City Chiefs

The 2020 Super Bowl champions took to Twitter to wish their followers a “Happy Red (Taylor’s Version) Friday,” seemingly playing on the team’s primary color with a photo of a red “Chiefs Kingdom” flag.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread went with a deep cut on Twitter that only a Swiftie could recognize. The brand simply tweeted “Loving you was bread,” a nod to the phrase “Loving you was pain” and the new album’s theme of heartbreak. “Pain” is also the French word for bread.”

TikTok

While TikTok’s U.S. Twitter account hasn’t directly tweeted anything about Swift’s new album (yet), the short-form video platform did change its account display name to “TikTok (Taylor’s Version)” in a riff on the new release’s title.

Taco Bell

In reference to the “Enchanted” lyric “Please don’t be in love with someone else,” Taco Bell pleaded the same thing—except instead of cautioning against a vague “someone else,” the Yum Brands-owned chain warned of “someone who doesn’t eat Taco Bell.”

Olive Garden

Italian restaurant chain Olive Garden looked for a piece of the “Red” action with a tweet of its slogan that reads “We’re all family here,” crudely striking through the word “family” and replacing it with “fans.” Alongside the trending hashtag #RedTaylorsVersion, the account tweeted an image of a phone playing the new album in front of a breadstick mid-marinara dip.

Scream

In honor of Swift’s new release, the Twitter account for the “Scream” horror movie franchise created a visual collage of bloody knives, characters dressed in red and a mobile app capable of unlocking doors captioned “Red (Ghostface’s Version).”

Etsy

Taking a “new twist on the classics” approach, Etsy tweeted an image of a woman in a red knit hat and scarf in celebration of “Red (Taylor’s Version),” articles of clothing that tie into Swift’s discography and her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. She mentions such a scarf being held onto by an unnamed ex-boyfriend in her song “All Too Well”—a re-recording of which is more than 10 minutes long.

Chips Ahoy

Chips Ahoy—or, at least, whoever runs the Mondelēz cookie brand’s Twitter account—got pretty emotional after listening to Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” because instead of thinking of a clever tweet, they apparently had to just lie down on the floor and reflect.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Advertisers avoiding climate change keywords may be missing out, study finds

Advertisers avoiding climate change keywords may be missing out, study finds
J&J plans breakup into drug and consumer companies

J&J plans breakup into drug and consumer companies
5 ways TikTok is shaping the future of entertainment

5 ways TikTok is shaping the future of entertainment
General Mills looks to sell Progresso, Hamburger Helper and other brands

General Mills looks to sell Progresso, Hamburger Helper and other brands
Discord backtracks crypto feature after users threaten boycott

Discord backtracks crypto feature after users threaten boycott
20211111_toysRUsNFT_3x2

Toys ‘R’ Us debuts NFT collection
Brands go next-level ugly with the Christmas sweater trend

Brands go next-level ugly with the Christmas sweater trend