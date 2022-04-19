New DE&I organization gets backing from Unilever, GroupM and NBCU execs

A new diversity, equity and inclusion trade organization for the marketing industry is forming, and already touts the backing of executives from major brands and agencies such as Unilever, GroupM, NBCUniversal and Campbells, among others.

The goal of BRIDGE, which was founded by former MMA Global executive Sheryl Daija, is to serve as an independent organization that can help members "bridge the gaps" that have created inequities for underrepresented communities, and hold the industry accountable for enacting change. All of this is expected to culminate in an agenda for all companies and to subsequently certify against its implementation and measure its impact, Daija said.

While other industry trade groups such as the 4A's and the Association of National Advertisers have DE&I initiatives, it is not the sole function of any of these groups.

Born during Apartheid in South Africa, Daija wanted to create an organization that would provide its members with tangible resources in order to fix the inequities in the global marketing industry.

“BRIDGE is here now to help companies create their own agendas within their organizations to help them implement real change,” Daija said. “It’s not just about optics.”