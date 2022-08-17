Marketing News & Strategy

How Brooks is targeting Gen Z and millennial runners in new campaign

‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour voices new ad
By Jade Yan. Published on August 17, 2022.
Consumers are growing more pessimistic about the economy—what brands should do
Credit: Brooks Sports

Running shoes and apparel brand is trying to boost its appeal with younger runners with a new campaign voiced by “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour.

The brand is set on reaching “people who may not be as into running,” said its Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer Melanie Allen. “This will skew younger,” including consumers 35 years old and younger, said Allen.

The campaign, “It’s Your Run,” was created partly with Brooks’ agency of record Huge, and partly in-house. It focuses on the idea of “personalizing the run,” said Mike Peck, VP Creative, and how each run can be tailored to each person. It includes seven ads that show runners trying different techniques, including a comedic take on “a run-walk…walk…walk…walk…run,” with Harbour narrating the scene.

The brand is leveraging the onset of the back-to-school athletics season as well as the start of autumn training for races, said Allen. Although Brooks has put out global campaigns before, “this is the first time we’re not featuring a product,” said Allen, and is the most the company has spent on advertising the brand itself.

The campaign has no end date, although the brand has planned media buys until at least the end of the year. It will be shown on streaming platforms such as Hulu, ESPN+ and Spotify, as well as social media such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. It will also include out-of-home spending.

Buzzy footwear brand Hoka unveils first global campaign as sales soar
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Nike awards $1 billion media account to PMG and Initiative
Brian Bonilla

The campaign comes after Brooks reached $1.11 billion in global revenue at the end of 2021. As it competes against brands such as Nike and Adidas, Brooks is focusing on creating high-quality running shoes and catering to running communities, rather than veering into frills such as glitzy artistic collaborations, according to Business Insider. Brooks CEO Weber told Insider that he aims to reach revenue of $4 billion for the brand by 2030. Other brands gaining steam in the running space include Hoka, which was named one of Ad Age’s hottest brands this year after it saw sales climb 56% to $891.6 million for the year ended March 31, compared to the same period the previous year.

Brooks is headquartered in Seattle and has a location in Amsterdam. It has been owned by Berkshire Hathaway since 2006

