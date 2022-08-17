How Brooks is targeting Gen Z and millennial runners in new campaign

Running shoes and apparel brand is trying to boost its appeal with younger runners with a new campaign voiced by “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour.

The brand is set on reaching “people who may not be as into running,” said its Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer Melanie Allen. “This will skew younger,” including consumers 35 years old and younger, said Allen.

The campaign, “It’s Your Run,” was created partly with Brooks’ agency of record Huge, and partly in-house. It focuses on the idea of “personalizing the run,” said Mike Peck, VP Creative, and how each run can be tailored to each person. It includes seven ads that show runners trying different techniques, including a comedic take on “a run-walk…walk…walk…walk…run,” with Harbour narrating the scene.