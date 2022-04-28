Budweiser's branded music video stars Anderson .Paak and other artists

“[.Paak] is someone who really defied the naysayers and charted his own path in the music world ... so he really embodies this message of tomorrow is yours to take and the meaning behind it,” said Todd Allen, Budweiser’s VP of global marketing.

Various ads shot during the music video production were distributed through digital and social media channels in North and South America, Africa, Asia and Europe.

“It’s a rally cry for a new generation of creators and entrepreneurs all around the world who are redefining what it means to hustle and chase success,” Allen said.

The video and campaign feature freestyler soccer player Sean Garnier; Brazilian rapper Xamã; Swedish fashion designer Julia Dang; Colombian graffiti artist Wanda Pot; Argentinian singer Lara 91K; Brazilian graphic artist Gabriel Massan; and British drummer Louise Bartle.