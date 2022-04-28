Budweiser's branded music video stars Anderson .Paak and other artists

Budweiser's newest global marketing play involves a branded music video starring Grammy winner and Silk Sonic member Anderson. Paak and an international cast including a soccer player, fashion designer and graffiti artist.
The campaign, which debuts today and is called “Tomorrow is Yours to Take," comes from Wieden+Kennnedy. It aims to inspire up-and-coming artists around the world. The centerpiece is a music video titled “Yours to Take” that was produced and performed by .Paak. The video was published on the Budweiser Global YouTube channel. The branding is noticeable but not overpowering, with Bud bottles included in multiple scenes.