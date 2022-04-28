Marketing News & Strategy

Budweiser's branded music video stars Anderson .Paak and other artists

'Tomorrow is Yours to Take' campaign targets young creators
By Yadira Gonzalez. Published on April 28, 2022.
Credit: Budweiser

Budweiser's newest global marketing play involves a branded music video starring Grammy winner and Silk Sonic member Anderson. Paak and an international cast including a soccer player, fashion designer and graffiti artist.

The campaign, which debuts today and is called “Tomorrow is Yours to Take," comes from Wieden+Kennnedy. It aims to inspire up-and-coming artists around the world. The centerpiece is a music video titled “Yours to Take” that was produced and performed by .Paak. The video was published on the Budweiser Global YouTube channel. The branding is noticeable but not overpowering, with Bud bottles included in multiple scenes.

“[.Paak] is someone who really defied the naysayers and charted his own path in the music world ... so he really embodies this message of tomorrow is yours to take and the meaning behind it,” said Todd Allen, Budweiser’s VP of global marketing.

Various ads shot during the music video production were distributed through digital and social media channels in North and South America, Africa, Asia and Europe. 

“It’s a rally cry for a new generation of creators and entrepreneurs all around the world who are redefining what it means to hustle and chase success,” Allen said. 

The video and campaign feature freestyler soccer player Sean Garnier; Brazilian rapper Xamã; Swedish fashion designer Julia Dang; Colombian graffiti artist Wanda Pot; Argentinian singer Lara 91K; Brazilian graphic artist Gabriel Massan; and British drummer Louise Bartle. 

Credit: Budweiser

Allen said Budweiser hopes to continue collaborating with creative people and offer them a stage to chase their dreams. “We want to be a brand that can help inspire that, enable that and really be there with them for their journey,” he said. 

