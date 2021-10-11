California law will require gender-neutral sections for some items at big stores

Nordstrom, Abercrombie & Fitch and Old Navy all offer gender-neutral clothes. The Phluid Project, a gender-neutral clothing brand, has had partnerships with Sephora and others and is planning to create a line for children.

As of last year, 56% of Gen Z, whose oldest members are in their early 20s, shopped outside of their gender, according to the marketing agency Wunderman Thompson. Google searches for unisex names, such as Avery and Morgan, have surged since 2019, with searches for “non-binary names” increasing by 550% in the past year.

The California law came into existence after Britten Sires, then 9, tried to shop for a dinosaur shirt when studying the topic at school and could only find one in the boys' section, said her mother, Danielle Sires. They then pushed for legislation after other parents and students shared similar frustration.

“This shouldn’t be a stressful situation,” Danielle Sires said. “Kids shouldn’t have a problem or feel stressed when they go shopping for a toy or clothing.”

It will take a while for gender-neutral clothes and toys to become mainstream, according to Emily Kane, a sociologist at Bates College. But “especially among relatively affluent urban consumers, there is movement in that direction, and it will continue.”

—Bloomberg News