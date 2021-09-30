Candy brands promote limited-edition products as more Halloween activities expected

Earlier this month, the National Retail Federation announced that it expects Halloween spending to reach a record high of $10.1 billion, up substantially from 2020’s $8.1 billion. The prediction was the result of a survey the NRF conducted with Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Candy brands are rising to the occasion with limited-edition products. Gummy bear purveyor Haribo is selling mixed bags of special flavors and shapes, like Scaremix, which includes new flavors such as black cherry and blood orange cola, and Sour Vampire Bats, which need no explanation.

Citing a recent National Confectioners Association survey that found some 82% of consumers plan to celebrate Halloween this year, Mars Wrigley is expecting strong October sales. The candymaker will be again rolling out the autumnal M&Ms Cookies & Screeem and promoting a new Skittles Shriekers offering for the first time.

The company is also working with delivery service Shipt on a campaign that includes a treat map of state favorites, which uses data from last year. Shipt found that New York’s favorite was Snickers Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars, while California shoppers bought Mars Skittles Starbursts Halloween Candy Bag Fun Size Pieces and Rhode Island consumers purchased Starburst Original Family Size Chewy Candy.

Hershey Co. outfitted a Massachusetts pumpkin patch with Reese's Pumpkins, the seasonal-shaped version of its peanut butter-filled treats. And for a twist on the tried and true, items from Ferrara Candy Co. include Nerds Candy Corn, touted on its packaging as "The most perfect combination that you've ever tried."