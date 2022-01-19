Marketing News & Strategy

Carhartt reaffirms vaccine mandate despite social media backlash

Other companies such as Starbucks have reversed course following the recent Supreme Court ruling
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on January 19, 2022.
20220119_carhartt-storefront_3x2.png
Credit: Carhartt via Facebook

Carhartt's decision to continue requiring its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 led to a social media backlash against the workwear brand.

Earlier this week, a letter sent to employees illustrating Carhartt’s stance on vaccines began circulating on social media, angering many who disagree with the policy. The letter was sent following last week’s Supreme Court ruling against President Biden’s plan to require vaccines or routine COVID testing at companies with more than 100 employees.

Carhartt’s letter was sent to reaffirm its vaccine requirement, despite the recent ruling, a company spokesman said in a statement.

“Carhartt made the decision to implement its own vaccine mandate as part of our long-standing commitment to workplace safety. Our recent communication to employees was to reinforce that the Supreme Court ruling does not affect the mandate we put in place,” the statement read.

Many reacted negatively on social media, using a #BoycottCarhartt tag against the brand, which is popular with conservatives. By Wednesday afternoon, the brand had been mentioned in more than 60,000 tweets.

In an email, a spokesman reaffirmed the company’s position. 

“Carhartt fully understands and respects the varying opinions on this topic, and we are aware some of our associates do not support this policy. However, we stand behind our decision because we believe vaccines are necessary to protect our workforce,” he wrote.

On Twitter, Carhartt was a trending topic and the backlash was plentiful.

Carhartt's stance invited support from others.

Some drew comparisons to the Nike boycott, which included the burning of actual footwear, following the brand’s ad campaign starring Colin Kaepernick. That campaign ended up performing favorably for the sportswear giant.

Other companies have reversed course following the Supreme Court ruling. Starbucks announced Wednesday that it would no longer require its employees to be vaccinated. Soon, a #BoycottStarbucks hashtag was gaining traction on Twitter. In November, a U.S. federal court in Texas upheld an employee vaccination requirement from United Airlines, which was one of the first companies to require such inoculation for staff.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

