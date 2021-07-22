Cheetos and Bad Bunny release exclusive Adidas fashion collection
A new Cheetos and Bad Bunny collaboration is introducing fans to an exclusive, limited-edition Adidas fashion collection by using innovative digital technology that involves a little Cheetos dust.
Starting today, Cheetos fans can visit the Cheetle iD website to score early access to the Cheetos x Bad Bunny Collection by Adidas. But there's a catch: Fans must eat Cheetos and use the cheddar dust on their fingertips, better known as “cheetle,” to try and unlock the exclusive fashion collection.
The brand is using what it calls "Cheetle iD" digital technology to detect if people have Cheetle on their fingertips. This promotion is only available to the first 100 fans who pass the inspection. Those who can't get their hands on Cheetos will have to wait until the official collection drops on Aug. 6 to make a purchase. The collection features a loose-fitted bright orange cheetah tracksuit along with two cheetah jersey-like tops, wearable for men and women.
The Cheetos fashion drop follows recent moves by other brands to score attention with special apparel. Panera recently released branded swimwear plugging its soup, while Vizzy hard seltzer also got into the branded swimwear game. Cheetos, which is owned by PepsiCo's Frito-Lay, is seeking to win attention by pairing a rising Latino multi-platinum recording artist, its Chester mascot, and a highly sought out athletic brand. The brand calls it “the hottest fashion collab of the summer.”
The fashion line is an extension of the first Deja tu Huella campaign between Cheetos and Bad Bunny, which was launched in 2020. Deja tu Huella translates to “leave your mark.”
In addition to the new clothing line, today kicks off the DejatuHuella TikTok Hashtag Challenge. The brand is giving students the opportunity to submit a 60-second video showing how they are “leaving their mark” on their community or the world. Ten students each will be awarded $50,000 that can go towards their education. Submissions can be made now through Aug. 18, and winners will be announced by the end of the year.
The campaign arrives as the back-to-school marketing season heats up. Cheetos' partnership with the Latin Grammy winner is a way to target and uplift the Hispanic community.
“Cheetos has long been a brand that celebrates all forms of self-expression, so we’re proud to team up once again with an icon like Bad Bunny to help the next generation Deja tu Huella through the launch of the Estudiante Fund and fashion collab with Adidas,” Jessica Spaulding, senior director of marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said in a press release.