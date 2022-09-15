Marketing News & Strategy

Choco Taco’s final act—what the brand has planned before it disappears

The product is being discontinued following a series of nationwide giveaways
By Maia Vines. Published on September 15, 2022.
Credit: Klondike

What’s left of Klondike’s Choco Taco?

The 39-year-old brand, which is being discontinued, is ending its run—and the summer—by hosting a digital scavenger hunt with clues being dropped on Twitter and Instagram. Klondike is giving away what it says are the remaining 912 chocolate-covered waffle treats found at its headquarters.

Klondike's parent company, Unilever, announced Choco Taco's exit in late July, citing a rise in demand for other sweets in its portfolio. The news sparked a huge response on social media from fans mourning its fate. Choco Taco quickly seized on that interest with several marketing stunts but has confirmed that it will move forward with the discontinuation. Klondike worked with Edelman on the marketing effort and this week the agency confirmed Choco Taco is being discontinued “as a result of complex production challenges.”

In July, Klondike posted an open call to consumers on Twitter to help decide what to do with the last of the Choco Tacos, playing on Klondike's iconic tagline “What would you do for a Klondike Bar?” with, “What should we do with 912 Choco Tacos?” The brand chose three fan suggestions from Twitter as inspiration.

The first giveaway, on Sept. 3, took place in area code 912 in Savannah, Georgia. The brand gave away Choco Tacos at the last Savannah Bananas minor league baseball game of the season.

Then, the brand headed west. 

Days later, a Klondike ice cream freezer with Choco Tacos popped up in Death Valley, California. Fans on the hunt were directed to the Oasis Hotel’s ice cream parlor

After a fan suggested that Klondike “Take those last 912 & shove them where the sun don’t shine” the brand went to Bellingham, Washington, one of America’s least sunny cities, on Tuesday to hand out Choco Tacos. 

 

The last of the products will be offered to winners of a nationwide scavenger hunt set to launch on the brand’s Instagram on Sept. 21.

