Ahead of Cannes, CMOs rethink travel for a post-COVID world

The Ukraine-Russia war, rising prices and COVID are factoring into decisions
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on April 19, 2022.
See which tax prep ads were viewed the most this season
Before the pandemic, Najoh Tita-Reid typically traveled for work on a monthly basis. Now, the global chief marketing officer of Logitech has pared her schedule down considerably, only attending conferences where she is speaking, for example, or participating in events that provide more value. That includes thinking twice about her attendance at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which will return as an in-person event in June.

“I’m being much more intentional on value, sustainability and productivity,” she said.

It’s a new age of business travel for CMOs. Gone are the days of needing to be at every single industry event and conference for fear of missing out on a chance to network and tout branding success to peers. Instead, marketing executives are thinking twice about where and when they travel for work, and weighing the return on investment for their brands if they do attend a conference. COVID-19 helped foster the change in strategy, even as it paved the way for hybrid events that allow CMOs to attend virtually often at a cheaper rate and not lose entire days to travel.

“Pre-pandemic, CMOs were swept up in a sea of ‘You have to go because everyone’s going to be there,’ but we’re in a new era,” said Jenny Rooney, managing director and co-founder of Black Glass Consulting’s CMO House, a CMO consultancy. “If they go to Cannes, or they go to CES, they’re going to have a good rationale for why and if that isn’t there, I wouldn’t be surprised if they choose not to go.”

Executives are making travel choices amid rising pressure on a variety of fronts. The coronavirus and its challenges are likely here to stay. Brand executives are also dealing with rising inflation, which increases travel costs and also forces CMOs to spend more time honing marketing strategies aimed at keeping consumers loyal to brands that are now often more expensive. In addition, the Ukraine-Russia war could make some industry celebrations and awards appear tone-deaf, especially for events in Europe such as Cannes.

“There’s a lot around optics,” Rooney said. “CMOs are being conscious of where they’re showing up and why, what they’re associating themselves with and what they’re associating their brands with.”

For Tita-Reid, this involves weighing her own fiscal responsibility and goals with work travel.

“We are marketers, so we’re always thinking about what’s the path to purchase, the decision drivers,” she said. “Now, because of what’s happening with the pandemic and health risks, the Ukraine situation and the devastation that people are going through, it’s a luxury to travel, let alone go to a conference in Nice, France.”

Read the latest news on industry responses to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Adding value

These dynamics are forcing event marketers to improve conference content to lure increasingly skeptical attendees. Organizers have had two years to focus on how to add value, and they’re now focusing on topics such as sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion as marketers look to gain ideas and direction from conferences.

Sharon Harris, the new senior VP of marketing, digital commerce at Ascential, an analytics company that owns the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, said the quality of the content, along with the credibility, diversity and representation of the speakers, has been elevated this year and that programming is less repetitive than it had been in the past. 

“We’ve all experienced a million virtual events in varying degrees of quality and effectiveness so we’ve all said, ‘If we’re going to invest the time to get on a plane and spend time away from our family, we really need it to be a meaningful and impactful experience,’” she said. 

Tita-Reid made the decision to go to Cannes just days ago, citing the ability to customize her agenda in a way that helps advance Logitech's business objectives. She said it was her responsibility to "optimize" the investment.

Nadja Bellan-White, global chief marketing officer at Vice Media Group, said she plans to participate in “fewer, more impactful industry events and conferences,” as she searches out a long-term commercial impact from her travel strategy and ensures her attendance yields a “customer return on investment.”

Seeking flexibility

The new breed of hybrid events that offer both in-person and virtual components is attracting CMOs who want to participate, but simply don’t have the time. For example, the Association of National Advertisers now offers its annual Masters of Marketing multi-day conference for live-streamed viewing, following its success last year, and plans to continue to offer a virtual conference option long-term. Duke Fanelli, group executive VP and CMO for the ANA, said the organization is seeing “solid increases” in in-person attendance, though numbers are not what they were pre-pandemic, as well as a “healthy” virtual attendance.

Greg Revelle, CMO at Kohl’s, attended Masters of Marketing in person last fall, but only because he was a presenter on stage, he said. Now, he expects that moving forward, he will be attending more events than ever but fewer in person as he takes advantage of virtual options. He does not plan to attend Cannes, though that is not historically an event that Kohl’s executives have traveled to.

“The biggest thing is the availability,” Revelle said, noting that going to a conference pre-pandemic meant losing days on either side for travel. “For me, it’s more about the productivity and being able to attend these events without having to invest the time. There are certainly cost advantages as well but the bigger thing is about time and being able to get everything done,” he said.

While watching conferences virtually is not the same as networking and seeing colleagues in person, it still is helpful to consider it as an option, Tita-Reid said.

More careful with costs

Many CMOs say that they’re increasingly under the microscope now to justify the expenses that come with travel—many have to prove how a conference benefits the brand.

“Where the CMOs of the past were glamorous with spending, the CMO of today is all about the growth marketing mindset, return on investment is my mindset,” said Tita-Reid. Her CEO trusts her to make the best decisions, she said, “but many [CMO] colleagues do feel like they’ll be scrutinized and perceived poorly” for some trips, she added. Virtual conferences are often the less expensive option. ANA's Masters of Marketing conference costs $3,049 for an individual in-person ticket, but just $1,199 for a virtual pass, for example.

For Melissa Hobley, global CMO at dating company OkCupid, travel is a necessary part of the job as it entails being on the ground in bars and restaurants talking to daters. She went to SXSW in Austin last month and was “stimulated and energized,” she said, and is excited to go to Cannes in June for the value in-person events bring her brand.

However, she now tries to plan her calendar around where OkCupid has campaigns or expansion efforts underway in order to “kill a few birds with one stone.”

“Now I look personally at where is it located, do I have reasons outside of the conference to be there, do I have a team there, do I have a campaign there,” she said.

In addition, many marketers say they are making decisions closer to when events take place, versus pre-COVID when a calendar was fully booked one year ahead of time. 

With many CMOs currently navigating a return to office as well, and meeting new employees for the first time in some cases, travel might take more of a backseat role as they focus on their departments.

“You’re balancing a lot of things,” said Hobley. “The tension is that I want to be present with my own team, colleagues and peers in New York, but I also want to be traveling and going to events to get ideas.”

Adrianne Pasquarelli

