Ahead of Cannes, CMOs rethink travel for a post-COVID world

Before the pandemic, Najoh Tita-Reid typically traveled for work on a monthly basis. Now, the global chief marketing officer of Logitech has pared her schedule down considerably, only attending conferences where she is speaking, for example, or participating in events that provide more value. That includes thinking twice about her attendance at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which will return as an in-person event in June.

“I’m being much more intentional on value, sustainability and productivity,” she said.

It’s a new age of business travel for CMOs. Gone are the days of needing to be at every single industry event and conference for fear of missing out on a chance to network and tout branding success to peers. Instead, marketing executives are thinking twice about where and when they travel for work, and weighing the return on investment for their brands if they do attend a conference. COVID-19 helped foster the change in strategy, even as it paved the way for hybrid events that allow CMOs to attend virtually often at a cheaper rate and not lose entire days to travel.

“Pre-pandemic, CMOs were swept up in a sea of ‘You have to go because everyone’s going to be there,’ but we’re in a new era,” said Jenny Rooney, managing director and co-founder of Black Glass Consulting’s CMO House, a CMO consultancy. “If they go to Cannes, or they go to CES, they’re going to have a good rationale for why and if that isn’t there, I wouldn’t be surprised if they choose not to go.”

Executives are making travel choices amid rising pressure on a variety of fronts. The coronavirus and its challenges are likely here to stay. Brand executives are also dealing with rising inflation, which increases travel costs and also forces CMOs to spend more time honing marketing strategies aimed at keeping consumers loyal to brands that are now often more expensive. In addition, the Ukraine-Russia war could make some industry celebrations and awards appear tone-deaf, especially for events in Europe such as Cannes.

“There’s a lot around optics,” Rooney said. “CMOs are being conscious of where they’re showing up and why, what they’re associating themselves with and what they’re associating their brands with.”

For Tita-Reid, this involves weighing her own fiscal responsibility and goals with work travel.

“We are marketers, so we’re always thinking about what’s the path to purchase, the decision drivers,” she said. “Now, because of what’s happening with the pandemic and health risks, the Ukraine situation and the devastation that people are going through, it’s a luxury to travel, let alone go to a conference in Nice, France.”



