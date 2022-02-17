Coke launches ‘space-flavored’ variety called Starlight

Coca-Cola Co. is taking its flagship cola trademark into new territories—including outer space and augmented reality—as part of a global marketing and product innovation program meant to pump youthful energy into the soda brand.
The effort, called Coca-Cola Creations, involves a series of limited-edition flavor varieties whose names don’t sound like flavors at all. The first one, called Coca-Cola Starlight, is a red-tinted liquid that the brand is pitching as “space flavored.”
In marketing materials, Coke describes it as having “additional notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space.”
That is a pretty over-the-top description of what is essentially a cola line extension with a different flavor mix. But it is representative of the new appeals classic soda brands are making to new generations in an attempt to keep them interested as beverage choices multiply. It also gives Coke news to promote as it deploys a new global marketing platform called “Real Magic." That platform began late last year in an attempt to recruit new Gen Z drinkers with digitally-focused campaigns that put the soda at the center of experiences that involve music, gaming and sports.
The new approach arrives at the same time as Coca-Cola revamps its marketing model with a bespoke WPP agency at the helm along with a roster of preferred creative shops.