Coke launches ‘space-flavored’ variety called Starlight

The company in a statement described the Coca-Cola Creations program as including “limited-edition, sequential releases” with “new products and experiences across physical and digital worlds.” Starlight is expected to remain on sale for about six months, while future limited-time offerings might last as short as a couple weeks, executives said during a media presentation.

Limited-time colas have long been part of the playbook of Coke’s top competitor, Pepsi, which in recent years has tried everything from a marshmallow cola co-branded with Peeps to a “Cocoa” Cola.

With Starlight, Coke seems to be leaning into an upsurge in interest about space.

Coke is connecting the futuristic play to its past: During today’s presentation, executives noted that Coke cans once rode to space with the Challenger space shuttle (that happened in 1985; Pepsi also went) and a special Coke dispenser accompanied the Endeavor mission in 1996.

Interest in space has surged of late, driven in part by tech and business icons such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson—all of whom have spent some of their fortunes on space-travel pursuits.

“You’ve got this really interesting period of time with major people in the tech world who are chasing the commercialization of space. I do think young people do have a certain fascination about that,” said Duane Stanford, editor and publisher of Beverage Digest. “They are growing up in a time when they actually have a realistic chance of perhaps going into low-earth orbit, at least before they die.”

Coke is also trying to link Starlight to augmented reality. The campaign includes an AR-powered, three-song concert starring pop star Ava Max. The brand is instructing consumers to go to a special website and to scan a Starlight can or bottle to unlock a show that includes her performing “Kings & Queens,” “Sweet But Psycho” and “EveryTime I Cry." It is all part of an “AR-holographic private concert using the can as an anti-gravity, translucent space station,” according to the brand.