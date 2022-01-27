Comcast to double spending on Peacock to boost paid subscribers

Comcast Corp. plans to double spending on content for its Peacock streaming service this year in an attempt to attract more paying subscribers.

The company will invest more than $3 billion on content this year and expects to ramp up spending to $5 billion “over the next couple years,” Chief Financial Officer Mike Cavanagh said on an earnings call Thursday. The investment will be funded in part through cash flow from NBCUniversal’s other businesses, he said.

Peacock continues to lose money for Comcast. Despite a “significant step up in revenue,” the service’s loss, after excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, could be about $2.5 billion and the higher spending could delay when Peacock breaks even.

The service had 24.5 million monthly active accounts in the U.S. at the end of 2021. Of that number, more than 9 million were paying subscribers, a number that Comcast disclosed for the first time. The vast majority of paying customers select the $5-a-month plan that includes advertisements. The ad-free version costs $10 a month.