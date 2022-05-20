How meal subscription brands are trying to stay relevant as inflation threatens pandemic growth

The effort comes as Daily Harvest, which launched nationally in 2016, continues to diversify its product lineup in a move to gain traction in the subscription meal delivery industry. The sector—which includes meals that are ready-made and just need to be heated and those consisting of ingredients that require cooking (known as meal kits)—has surged in the pandemic, especially in the early days when people made fewer trips to the supermarket. The global meal delivery industry reached a value of $15.2 billion in 2021, according to research firm Research and Markets, which projects annual growth of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Still, there is evidence that the industry could soon face headwinds: 21% of consumers surveyed by consumer market research company Packaged Facts in 2022 said that they were decreasing their meal kit spending, a dip the report attributed to concerns around inflation and higher prices.

As startups and established retailers alike rush to get in on the action, the “lines continue to be blurred between restaurant, grocery, meal kit, and prepared meal purchases as companies acquire, partner with, or launch their own meal delivery services,” said Packaged Facts Research Analyst Cara Rasch in an email to Ad Age.

Daily Harvest ships prepared meals. It has raised $120 million in venture capital, according to Crunchbase, and reached unicorn status after being valued at $1.1 billion in November 2021, according to Bloomberg. The company was also rumored to be preparing for an IPO by sources familiar with its operations, according to reporting from Forbes in July 2021. The company told Ad Age that “going public is certainly a viable option given our ambition, but we’re not in a hurry to do so.”