Disney adds measurement partner to boost streaming data

Disney Ad Sales enlists Standard Media Index’s new measurement product
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on October 28, 2021.
Petco opens a store for its private-label dog brand Reddy
Amid an industry-wide bid to improve measurement, Disney Advertising Sales struck a deal with Standard Media Index, a source of ad spending data, to help better understand the Mouse House's revenue and audience. 

Supported by SMI’s expenditure data representing around $90 billion worth of major media buyers’ spending, the new Precision Intelligence Suite tool will allow Disney’s ad sales arm to examine CPMs, or the cost of reaching 1,000 viewers, across over-the-top streaming, connected TV and digital video.

Crucially, the Pricing Intelligence Suite will allow the entertainment giant to get a glimpse into not only its own ad sales and pricing structures but those of its top competitors.

“SMI is one of the leaders in the marketplace, providing access to insights that help brands like ours pivot business strategies towards the future,” said Rita Ferro, president of Disney Advertising Sales. “As we continue to shift into an addressably led world, having actionable intelligence across the growth of streaming is of the utmost importance.”

Digital innovators and linear TV mainstays alike have recently announced their own plans for how to tackle addressability, including Disney, which just last week launched its own “clean room” data solution for marketers who are conscious of the privacy concerns that often underscore the implementation of personal data-heavy addressable advertising.

The new deal with SMI represents the latest investment by Disney’s ad sales team in pursuit of offering advertisers industry-leading insights, the companies said in a statement, highlighting Disney’s continued expansion into the world of streaming.

The company’s flagship streaming service, Disney+, which will celebrate its second birthday next month, has seen healthy growth since its debut.

At the end of Disney’s fiscal third quarter last month, the company reported its streaming service had beaten analyst projections and topped 116 paying subscribers with total streaming revenue up 57% year-over-year.

Join Ad Age on Nov. 9 and 10 for our second annual Ad Age Next: Streaming conference, featuring the event’s largest-ever lineup of industry leaders who will discuss the present and future of the rapidly evolving business. Additional information and tickets can be found here.

