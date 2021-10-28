Disney adds measurement partner to boost streaming data

“SMI is one of the leaders in the marketplace, providing access to insights that help brands like ours pivot business strategies towards the future,” said Rita Ferro, president of Disney Advertising Sales. “As we continue to shift into an addressably led world, having actionable intelligence across the growth of streaming is of the utmost importance.”

Digital innovators and linear TV mainstays alike have recently announced their own plans for how to tackle addressability, including Disney, which just last week launched its own “clean room” data solution for marketers who are conscious of the privacy concerns that often underscore the implementation of personal data-heavy addressable advertising.

The new deal with SMI represents the latest investment by Disney’s ad sales team in pursuit of offering advertisers industry-leading insights, the companies said in a statement, highlighting Disney’s continued expansion into the world of streaming.

The company’s flagship streaming service, Disney+, which will celebrate its second birthday next month, has seen healthy growth since its debut.

At the end of Disney’s fiscal third quarter last month, the company reported its streaming service had beaten analyst projections and topped 116 paying subscribers with total streaming revenue up 57% year-over-year.

