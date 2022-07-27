Hulu to accept more political ads after pushback

Hulu, the streaming service owned by Walt Disney Co., will allow a wider array of topics for political ads after being criticized for rejecting some commercials.
“Disney is now aligning Hulu’s political advertising policies to be consistent with the Company’s general entertainment and sports cable networks and ESPN+,” Disney said in a statement. “Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative, in alignment with industry standards.”