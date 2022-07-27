Marketing News & Strategy

Hulu to accept more political ads after pushback

Streamer previously prohibited 'content that takes a position on a controversial issue'
Published on July 27, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Spotify's ad revenue growth defies industry slowdown in second quarter

Hulu, the streaming service owned by Walt Disney Co., will allow a wider array of topics for political ads after being criticized for rejecting some commercials. 

“Disney is now aligning Hulu’s political advertising policies to be consistent with the Company’s general entertainment and sports cable networks and ESPN+,” Disney said in a statement. “Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative, in alignment with industry standards.” 

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

On its ad sales website, Disney had previously said that Hulu’s team reviews commercials on a “case-by-case basis” and “content that takes a position on a controversial issue of public importance,” like social issues, is prohibited.

Candidates are pouring more money into streaming services like Hulu as way to reach younger voters. During the current political cycle, $1.5 billion in political ads is expected to be spent on streaming TV, according to AdImpact. That’s about 17% of the $9 billion total.

More news from Ad Age
Google postpones demise of cookies to 2024
Garett Sloane
Spotify's ad revenue growth defies industry slowdown in second quarter

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Spotify's ad revenue growth defies industry slowdown in second quarter

Spotify's ad revenue growth defies industry slowdown in second quarter
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
Shopify drops again after warning of weak outlook, bigger losses

Shopify drops again after warning of weak outlook, bigger losses
12 retail media network executives advertisers should know

12 retail media network executives advertisers should know
Google reassures Wall Street with ad business showing resilience

Google reassures Wall Street with ad business showing resilience
Microsoft earnings fall short of estimates as cloud services demand slows

Microsoft earnings fall short of estimates as cloud services demand slows
Choco Taco's discontinuation—brands and fans react to ice cream snack's end

Choco Taco's discontinuation—brands and fans react to ice cream snack's end
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news