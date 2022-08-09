Domino’s Pizza is closing all of its Italy locations

Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s footprint in the home of Pizza proved to be short-lived with Italians favoring local restaurants over the American version.

The last of Domino’s 29 branches have closed after the company started operations in the country seven years ago. It borrowed heavily for plans to open 880 stores, but faced tough competition from local restaurants expanding delivery services during the pandemic and sought protection from creditors after running out of cash and falling behind on its debt obligations.

The US chain entered Italy in 2015 through a franchising agreement with ePizza SpA and planned to distinguish itself by providing a structured national delivery service along with American-style toppings including pineapple.