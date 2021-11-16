Domino’s targets delivery apps with giveaway program

In a message of sympathy for smaller peers ravaged by the pandemic's business disruptions, and with an eye on the profits they lose as a result of delivery charges, Domino’s Pizza franchisees in select cities are distributing gift cards to customers to use in affected establishments.
Participating Domino’s stores bought thousands of $50 gift cards from local restaurants, and have been randomly distributing them to Domino’s delivery customers so they can order directly from them and avoid delivery app fees. These local Domino’s stores have given away more than $100,000 worth of gift cards to roughly 2,600 customers throughout early November. The program includes Domino's stores in Greater Boston, Phoenix, Denver, Louisville, Kentucky; and Laredo, Texas.
In an ad plugging the program, Domino's does not mention third-party apps by name, but the initiative seems to be a clear shot at delivery brands such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub that have boosted their marketing during the pandemic, including with Super Bowl ads. The media buy includes a national TV ad.