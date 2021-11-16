Domino’s targets delivery apps with giveaway program

“Running a restaurant is tough. Our franchisees benefit from being part of a brand that has operations and technology built for delivery,” said Russell Weiner, chief operating officer of Domino’s. “However, many small restaurants don’t have a system for delivery. Meanwhile, third-party delivery apps are charging local eateries high fees to deliver, which are taking away much of their earnings. Domino’s and its franchisees were inspired to pay it forward in these communities by helping drive business to a few neighboring restaurants—without the substantial fees.”

Ignited by the COVID-19 pandemic, delivery sales remain at elevated levels across the restaurant industry. For local establishments, participation in the channel can come at a high cost in the form of delivery fees charged to the outlets and to their customers by third-party providers. Many restaurateurs say these fees come directly out of their bottom lines.

The program is an offshoot of a Domino’s campaign that highlights the hidden costs of delivery that it is calling “Delivery Frees.” That program, which began in August, promotes delivery orders through roughly 5 million product giveaways such as free pizzas or lava cake—or a gift for one of every 14 Domino’s delivery customers. Franchisees in the five above cities took it upon themselves to include restaurant gift cards as part of the promotion, a spokeswoman told Ad Age.

Domino’s is separately offering a surprise party pack worth about $2,500 to winning customers who post a photo of their giveaway on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #Freesnotfees and #Sweepstakes.

WorkInProgress, which was named Domino’s creative agency late last year, is helping to run creative for the event.