DoorDash and Marvel turn delivery people into superheroes

DoorDash is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a new campaign that transforms four ordinary DoorDash delivery people into comic book superheroes.

The food delivery company announced today that it’s partnering with Marvel Entertainment on the “Activate Super You” campaign that likens the work of DoorDash’s delivery people, or “Dashers,” to acts of everyday heroism. Marvel collaborated with DoorDash’s in-house creative team to create a comic book titled “The Dashers” for the campaign. It tells the story of four delivery people with powers related to delivering food, like the ability to exist in multiple places at once, and their efforts to save the city of “Dashville.”

DoorDash is kicking off the campaign with an activation at New York Comic Con, which begins today and runs through Sunday. At the convention, attendees can visit a small replica of Dashville and participate in different challenges to “test their Dasher super powers,” including a quiz about superheroes and a game that measures how effectively participants can deliver items to the correct recipients. Copies of “The Dashers” comic will also be distributed at the convention.

The campaign’s name, “Activate Super You,” is a call to action for people who may need the additional income that delivering food for DoorDash provides to support themselves and their future goals, Emma Glazer, the company’s head of Dasher marketing, said in an interview.