Dr Pepper enlists Barry Manilow as 'SpokesBerry' to bring back Dark Berry flavor

Dr Pepper has enlisted '70s music icon Barry Manilow in the role of "SpokesBerry" to help bring back its limited-edition "Dark Berry" flavor.

The soda brand originally launched Dark Berry in 2019. It has since gone off the market, but it's returning for a limited time, backed by a campaign via Deutsch LA.

A week prior to the product officially hitting shelves, teasers reached out to anyone named "Barry" on social media, offering them exclusive first access to the flavor by visiting the Dr Pepper website. The brand also encouraged people to change their name to Barry on social media for a chance to claim the flavor.

Then, on May 3, Manilow appeared as the official "SpokesBerry" of the campaign, revealing that anyone of any name could try the beverage.