Dr Pepper enlists Barry Manilow as 'SpokesBerry' to bring back Dark Berry flavor

Social-led campaign by Deutsch LA gave first taste to anyone by the name of Barry
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on May 06, 2022.
Credit: Keurig Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper has enlisted '70s music icon Barry Manilow in the role of "SpokesBerry" to help bring back its limited-edition "Dark Berry" flavor. 

The soda brand originally launched Dark Berry in 2019. It has since gone off the market, but it's returning for a limited time, backed by a campaign via Deutsch LA.

A week prior to the product officially hitting shelves, teasers reached out to anyone named "Barry" on social media, offering them exclusive first access to the flavor by visiting the Dr Pepper website. The brand also encouraged people to change their name to Barry on social media for a chance to claim the flavor.

Then, on May 3, Manilow appeared as the official "SpokesBerry" of the campaign, revealing that anyone of any name could try the beverage.

Manilow, who is currently starring in a Las Vegas residency at The Westgate Resort and has also been appearing on Broadway in “Harmony,” has a long history with Dr Pepper, having sung in the brand’s “The Most Original Soft Drink” commercials throughout the '70s.

The campaign ran on Dr Pepper's Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, as well as on Manilow's own Twitter. 

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

