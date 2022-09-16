Dr. Scholl’s shows ex-Jets coach Rex Ryan embracing his foot fetish in new campaign

Dr. Scholl’s has enlisted former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan—one of America’s most famous, or perhaps notorious, foot fanciers—to back the launch of a new line of athlete’s foot treatments.
Ryan is the newest brand ambassador for Dr. Scholl’s, specifically helping launch the brand’s new Instant Cool Athlete’s Foot Spray and Wipes. In this role, Ryan will bring his foot expertise to bear in mentoring the University of North Carolina football team with “toe tips” on proper foot care and maintenance, according to a statement from the brand.