Marketing News & Strategy

Dr. Scholl’s shows ex-Jets coach Rex Ryan embracing his foot fetish in new campaign

ESPN analyst turns some old embarrassing videos into an endorsement deal
By Jack Neff. Published on September 16, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Zoom launches global campaign by 72andSunny to go beyond the video grid
Credit: Getty Images courtesy of Dr. Scholl's

Dr. Scholl’s has enlisted former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan—one of America’s most famous, or perhaps notorious, foot fanciers—to back the launch of a new line of athlete’s foot treatments.

Ryan is the newest brand ambassador for Dr. Scholl’s, specifically helping launch the brand’s new Instant Cool Athlete’s Foot Spray and Wipes. In this role, Ryan will bring his foot expertise to bear in mentoring the University of North Carolina football team with “toe tips” on proper foot care and maintenance, according to a statement from the brand.

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

Ryan, a longtime NFL coach and later ESPN football analyst, became famous for his love of feet in 2010 after Deadspin reported on several foot-fetish videos that turned out to feature his wife, Michelle Ryan, and were apparently shot by him. While perhaps embarrassing, they were harmless, as Ryan continued on with the Jets and later the Bills before landing with ESPN. 

And, of course, they’re now helping Ryan score an endorsement deal with Dr. Scholl’s, now an independent private equity-backed brand following its 2021 sale by Reckitt. Ryan is joined by Brad Schaeffer, ankle surgeon and star of TLC’s “My Feet Are Killing Me” in the campaign, which also includes digital media advertising. Agencies involved include KWG, Zapwater Communications, Alchemy Worx and PR firm LippeTaylor.

More from Ad Age
Amazon's NFL advertisers include Mercedes, DraftKings and Little Caesars
Garett Sloane
Why Netflix’s binge-watching model could impact its advertising prospects
Parker Herren

“Two things are for certain: I know football, and I know feet,” Ryan said in a statement. “But the stigma around talking about feet has always felt so unnecessary to me. I’m excited to share my expert knowledge with these young Tarheels and help them step up their game—including tackling athlete’s foot with the help of Dr. Scholl’s.

Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 award programs
Enter now

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Zoom launches global campaign by 72andSunny to go beyond the video grid

Zoom launches global campaign by 72andSunny to go beyond the video grid
Choco Taco’s final act—what the brand has planned before it disappears

Choco Taco’s final act—what the brand has planned before it disappears
Kanye West says he’s ending Yeezy partnership with Gap

Kanye West says he’s ending Yeezy partnership with Gap
Wordle debuts ads—luggage brand Rimowa is the first

Wordle debuts ads—luggage brand Rimowa is the first
The Home Depot names a new CMO

The Home Depot names a new CMO
Amazon to let brands and merchants send marketing emails to shoppers

Amazon to let brands and merchants send marketing emails to shoppers
Ex-Twitter, Facebook execs urge lawmakers to rein in social media platforms

Ex-Twitter, Facebook execs urge lawmakers to rein in social media platforms