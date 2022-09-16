Dr. Scholl’s shows ex-Jets coach Rex Ryan embracing his foot fetish in new campaign

Ryan, a longtime NFL coach and later ESPN football analyst, became famous for his love of feet in 2010 after Deadspin reported on several foot-fetish videos that turned out to feature his wife, Michelle Ryan, and were apparently shot by him. While perhaps embarrassing, they were harmless, as Ryan continued on with the Jets and later the Bills before landing with ESPN.

And, of course, they’re now helping Ryan score an endorsement deal with Dr. Scholl’s, now an independent private equity-backed brand following its 2021 sale by Reckitt. Ryan is joined by Brad Schaeffer, ankle surgeon and star of TLC’s “My Feet Are Killing Me” in the campaign, which also includes digital media advertising. Agencies involved include KWG, Zapwater Communications, Alchemy Worx and PR firm LippeTaylor.