How DTC fitness brand Nobull is competing with the giants of athletic apparel

Tipping point

While Meleney told Ad Age he doesn’t believe Nobull has yet reached a tipping point in its growth, he does recall one moment being particularly sweet: when Nobull claimed the title sponsorship for the CrossFit Games.

The announcement was made in March 2021, but was really seven years in the making, Meleney said. As Nobull’s first community, CrossFit has been more supportive of the brand’s mission than any other group, and living up to its expectations is a responsibility that Nobull does not take lightly.

“You look at the way CrossFit Games’ athletes train—there's nobody on the planet that's close to them ... And we're taking that training methodology with us as we go into these much more established partnerships,” said Meleney.

What made winning the title sponsorship even more special, though, was that Nobull did so over Reebok, which formerly held the role. Reebok represents the uphill climb that Nobull has had to endure in order to become a respected and competitive brand in the fitness space. Supplanting the giant does not mean the work is over for Meleney's team, but rather that hard work pays off.

Marketing strategies

As a DTC brand, Nobull is able to capture and leverage all information across the customer journey—from discovery to purchase to product delivery and feedback—to create personalized marketing. This makes first-party data an essential piece of Nobull’s go-to-market strategy.

But even more than knowing the customer, being the customer is key to creating effective customer experiences, said Meleney.

“If we're speaking to people who are training for a marathon, do we have people that run on our team?” he said. “You unlock components of messaging or marketing or storytelling that you really just can't if you're not the customer.”

The brand has expressed this goal through ad campaigns dating back to its very first in 2018, which depicted athletes, employees and customers indistinguishable from one another. Other spots in its #IAMNOBULL series portray similar themes by telling personal fitness stories from a variety of people. The brand creates all content and advertising in house.

Nobull also maintains strong engagement on social media, particularly through its Instagram account, which more so resembles a feed from a "fitfluencer" than that of a typical brand. Almost every clip shows a person mid-workout, drenched in sweat. These videos drive home the messaging at the core of Nobull’s brand, namely, the necessity of work ethic to experience growth. This idea comes through in the brand’s longer spots, as reflected by titles such as “The Only One Standing in Your Way” and “There’s an Art in the Process.”