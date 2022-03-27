Marketing News & Strategy

Dunkin’ CMO is out after less than a year

Rafael Acevedo exits the Inspire Brands-owned chain after coming from Coca-Cola in June
By E.J. Schultz and Jon Springer. Published on March 27, 2022.
Dunkin’ has parted ways with Chief Marketing Officer Rafael Acevedo less than a year after hiring him.

Scott Murphy, president of Dunkin’ Americas, announced Acevedo’s exit last week in a memo to franchisees, a representative for Dunkin’ parent Inspire Brands confirmed to Ad Age. The memo stated that Acevedo was stepping down “to pursue other opportunities” and that Murphy is “working closely with Raf and my leadership team on a clear transition plan to ensure we continue the strong momentum we are seeing in the business.”

Acevedo joined Dunkin’ in June after holding various roles at Coca-Cola North America. He filled the CMO role vacated by Tony Weisman in late 2019. Dunkin’s creative account was put into review shortly after Acevedo arrived. In November the chain named Anomaly as its creative agency of record, cutting ties with BBDO, which had held the account since 2018. Anomaly’s charge has been to modernize the brand ethos of “America Runs on Dunkin'.” 

“Rafael is a highly-experienced, talented, strong business leader with a proven track record of building and modernizing the world’s most iconic and beloved beverage brands,” Murphy said in a statement when Acevedo’s hiring was announced in June. “With his extensive brand transformation experience, consumer-centric approach to marketing, and ability to build and inspire teams, we’re confident that he will propel Dunkin’ to the next level.”

Atlanta-based Inspire acquired Dunkin’ Brands Group in late 2020 for $11.3 billion, which also gave it control of the Baskin-Robbins brand. Inspire’s restaurant chain empire also includes Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John’s, Rusty Taco and Sonic Drive-in. 

Get your ticket for the April 5 Ad Age Next: Retail event at AdAge.com/NextRetail.

In early 2021, Inspire hired Publicis Groupe as its media agency of record across all of its holdings as the company moved to a shared services model for all of its brands.

Inspire last week reported total global system sales of more than $30 billion for 2021, which it stated was a double-digit year-over-year increase. It reported 15.5% U.S. same-store sales growth at Dunkin'. Buffalo Wild Wings reported the highest growth at 22.8%, with Sonic on the low end at 4.7%.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

