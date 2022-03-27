Dunkin’ CMO is out after less than a year

Dunkin’ has parted ways with Chief Marketing Officer Rafael Acevedo less than a year after hiring him.

Scott Murphy, president of Dunkin’ Americas, announced Acevedo’s exit last week in a memo to franchisees, a representative for Dunkin’ parent Inspire Brands confirmed to Ad Age. The memo stated that Acevedo was stepping down “to pursue other opportunities” and that Murphy is “working closely with Raf and my leadership team on a clear transition plan to ensure we continue the strong momentum we are seeing in the business.”

Acevedo joined Dunkin’ in June after holding various roles at Coca-Cola North America. He filled the CMO role vacated by Tony Weisman in late 2019. Dunkin’s creative account was put into review shortly after Acevedo arrived. In November the chain named Anomaly as its creative agency of record, cutting ties with BBDO, which had held the account since 2018. Anomaly’s charge has been to modernize the brand ethos of “America Runs on Dunkin'.”