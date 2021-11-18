Marketing News & Strategy

Dunkin’ picks Anomaly as its creative agency

Dunkin’ had worked with BBDO for three years
By Brian Bonilla. Published on November 18, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
CVS to close 900 stores
20211118_DD_cups_3x2.jpg
Credit: Dunkin'

Dunkin' has hired Anomaly as its creative agency of record, following a pitch that started in August. This moves the account from BBDO, which defended the account and had won the business in 2018.

The review was led by Joanne Davis Consulting, which referred comments to Dunkin'. BBDO declined to comment. Moving forward, Anomaly will have direct responsibility for national broadcast, digital video, audio, social, and out-of-home advertising development.

"We were very impressed with Anomaly’s creative insights and approach to modernize the brand ethos of 'America Runs on Dunkin’' while staying true to the brand heritage and purpose, and we are excited to partner with them to write the next chapter in the history of Dunkin’,”  Rafael Acevedo, Dunkin’s U.S. chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Anomaly's initial work for Dunkin’ is expected to debut in 2022.

When Dunkin’ began working with BBDO as its creative agency three years ago, it ended the chain's 20-year run with Hill Holliday, which introduced the tagline "America Runs on Dunkin" in 2006 and declined to participate in the 2018 review. Later in 2018, Dunkin’ announced it was officially dropping “Donuts” from its name. 

Dunkin’, a distant No. 2 coffee chain behind Starbucks, was acquired by Inspire Brands at the end of 2020. Sandwich chain Jimmy John’s, which is also owned by Inspire, hired Anomaly as its creative agency in 2020. 

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

More Dunkin' news
Dunkin’ puts its creative account into review
Judann Pollack
Charli D’Amelio's newest Dunkin' pitch involves recruiting employees
Moyo Adeolu
Dunkin' Donuts picks Publicis Media team as its U.S. media agency partner
Jessica Wohl
Here's why Dunkin' is dropping Donuts from its name
Jessica Wohl

In 2020, Dunkin’s U.S. ad spending totaled about $442 million, according to Ad Age Datacenter estimates.

With Anomaly, Jimmy John’s has moved to more of a storytelling marketing approach, enlisting Brad Garrett to play Tony Bolognavich, a self-proclaimed sandwich king afraid of Jimmy John’s encroaching on his empire. The chain also does more product-focused marketing, such as an ongoing campaign for a new “beefy black & bleu” sandwich.

This is the second significant agency move for Inspire Brands this year. In February, it selected Publicis Groupe as its media agency of record, adding more Inspire chains to the roster on which Publicis’ Zenith and Digitas already worked. Publicis created a new unit, Inspire Media Engine, to handle the account. Dunkin’ had already been working with Digitas before Inspire gave more of its media business to Publicis.

Besides Anomaly and Publicis Media, Dunkin's other agency partners include Arc, Dieste, The Lacek Group, Turner Duckworth, and MSL.

Contributing: E.J. Schultz and Jessica Wohl

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

CVS to close 900 stores

CVS to close 900 stores

Kevin Hart stars in humorous Hydrow campaign

Kevin Hart stars in humorous Hydrow campaign
What marketers need to know to win consumers in 2022

What marketers need to know to win consumers in 2022
Visa's Global CMO leaving company months after overhaul

Visa's Global CMO leaving company months after overhaul
TikTok star launches celebrity meal for himself with giant unauthorized in-store display

TikTok star launches celebrity meal for himself with giant unauthorized in-store display
The top 5 brand NFTs you need to know about right now

The top 5 brand NFTs you need to know about right now
Black Friday 2021—everything marketers need to know

Black Friday 2021—everything marketers need to know
Oscar-winning short film inspires Dove 'Hair Love' product line

Oscar-winning short film inspires Dove 'Hair Love' product line