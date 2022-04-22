As buzzwords such as “sustainability” and “biodegradable” become common parlance, the call to create environmentally-friendly products and services rings clear. With Earth Day here, brands have answered the call with a variety of marketing efforts, many including donations to earth-friendly causes.
Below, Ad Age highlights some of this year's Earth Day campaigns from brands in a variety of categories.
How brands are celebrating Earth Day 2022
As buzzwords such as “sustainability” and “biodegradable” become common parlance, the call to create environmentally-friendly products and services rings clear. With Earth Day here, brands have answered the call with a variety of marketing efforts, many including donations to earth-friendly causes.
Last year, Sacred Serve debuted what it called the “first-ever fully recyclable ice cream carton" as part of a pledge to protect the planet, so it's no surprise that the brand is bringing its A-game for Earth Day 2022. The “World’s Most Sustainable Sundae,” which will be assembled with a little help from the brand’s sustainable ice cream scoops, includes “a mountain of Earth-friendly toppings" for a guilt-free sweet treat that doesn’t skimp on the fixings.
As Earth Day approaches, the Vans Family is reaffirming its commitment to a more sustainable planet through art installations, spoken word poems and beach cleanups.
This Earth Day, Schick is introducing a sustainable razor for consumers who might be experiencing “Greentimidation,” or the feeling of intimidation that comes with trying to go green at a time when the pressure to save the planet can feel overwhelming.
The razor, which features a 70% renewable bamboo handle, 75% recycled steel blades and 100% sustainably sourced packaging, is a simple step toward reducing one's carbon footprint and silencing the green-shamers.
The introduction of the razor is part of a larger initiative by Schick Intuition’s parent company, Edgewell Personal Care, to be fully sustainable by 2030.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
SodaStream announced a campaign to save 1 million baby sea turtles earlier this month with a little help from Baywatch star David Hasselhoff.
The brand also partnered with SEE Turtles, an NGO that protects sea turtles, to reduce single-use plastic waste from oceans. Additionally, SodaStream is pledging to save a baby sea turtle for every sparkling water maker it sells during the month of April and partnered with community-based conservation programs at more than 20 sea turtle nesting beaches in 16 countries.
The beverage brand will also launch an augmented-reality experience later in April that will allow players to save a virtual baby sea turtle and help it safely reach the ocean. Hasselhoff will be the first to try out the experience.
The soda machine maker also reaffirmed its pledge from last Earth Day to save 78 billion single-use plastic bottles by 2025.
Seventh Generation has always backed up its approach to creating eco-friendly products by being transparent about its products' ingredients and opting for sustainable packaging.
On Earth Day, the brand unveiled a new look to signal its commitment to the environment and a fully plant-based formula. Seventh Generation’s new logo incorporates seven overlapping leaves and a molecular-inspired packaging visual identity.
Sendle, a 100% carbon neutral shipping service designed for small businesses, is unveiling an installation in Seattle to remind consumers of the environmentally damaging consequences of online shopping.
The nearly 10-foot sculpture will be constructed entirely of cardboard boxes to symbolize the damage caused by the 165 billion packages shipped in the U.S. each year. Artist Laurence Vallières will construct the sculpture.
This Earth Day, Uber is taking its riders on a journey to a more sustainable future.
Riders in Miami, Los Angeles and Washington have the opportunity to win free, nature-inspired rides. These Uber Green rides will give the illusion of adventuring in some of the planet’s most awe-inspiring places, with car interiors decked out in decor inspired by the Arctic, the Serengeti, the Great Barrier Reef and more.
The brand also released several promotions and product updates to celebrate Earth Day, including giving $1 off for each Uber Green, Lime E-bike and Lime E-scooter trip taken by riders who use the promo code “GoGreen22” between April 21 and April 30. The ride-share service will also charge the same price or less for Uber Green rides as UberX rides, starting on Earth Day. And the Uber app will be decked out in green.
Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.
Fjällräven, a Swedish brand specializing in outdoor equipment such as backpacks, is debuting a carbon-negative NFT campaign for Earth Day.
The brand has partnered with SmartMedia Technologies (SMT) to offer consumers the Smart NFTree: a geo-aware, 3D virtual tree that can be planted in any Web3 environment and admired in Augmented Reality. SMT and Fjällräven are also partnering with OneTreePlanted, a nonprofit organization focused on reforestation, to match every virtual tree planted with a real tree.
Toy brand L.O.L. Surprise is debuting a sustainable version of its spherical packaging. The new packaging is constructed of bamboo, wood, sugar cane and other natural materials, which means the spheres will be entirely compostable.
The new packaging will be launched with L.O.L. Surprise! Earth Love, which introduces children to two new characters, Earthy B.B. and Grow Grrrl. The new dolls and their accompanying gardening accessories will be sold exclusively at Walmart.
Apparel brand Wrangler is dropping The Wrangler Westward 626 Earth Day jean to celebrate sustainability on Earth Day. The 70s-inspired jeans, which are made from organic cotton, will feature eco-friendly finishes that will contribute to long-lasting style and wear.
Algorand, a blockchain committed to sustainability, planned to take over Times Square for an hour on Earth Day Eve, April 21, to raise awareness of the blockchain applications that can be built with energy-efficient technology. At the beginning of Algorand’s hour-long takeover, billboards in Times Square blazed Algorand green to urge onlookers to pursue a greener future. For the remainder of the hour, the billboards went black to conserve nearly 6,500 kilowatt-hours.
The Times Square display is part of Algorand’s message to people to disconnect from their devices and connect with nature on Earth Day.
~ ~ ~
Clarification: A previous version of this story included a campaign from Booking.com that is not running.