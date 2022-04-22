How brands are celebrating Earth Day 2022

SodaStream announced a campaign to save 1 million baby sea turtles earlier this month with a little help from Baywatch star David Hasselhoff.

The brand also partnered with SEE Turtles, an NGO that protects sea turtles, to reduce single-use plastic waste from oceans. Additionally, SodaStream is pledging to save a baby sea turtle for every sparkling water maker it sells during the month of April and partnered with community-based conservation programs at more than 20 sea turtle nesting beaches in 16 countries.

The beverage brand will also launch an augmented-reality experience later in April that will allow players to save a virtual baby sea turtle and help it safely reach the ocean. Hasselhoff will be the first to try out the experience.

The soda machine maker also reaffirmed its pledge from last Earth Day to save 78 billion single-use plastic bottles by 2025.