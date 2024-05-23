Marketing News & Strategy

Effie Awards 2024—Tubi wins Grand Effie, Molson Coors and McDonald’s top brand rankings

IPG, McCann, Mischief lead the pack on the agency side
By Tim Nudd. Published on May 23, 2024.
Tubi’s 2023 Super Bowl campaign increased viewing time by 38% and doubled brand awareness.

Credit: Tubi

Tubi’s 2023 Super Bowl campaign, featuring a rabbit hole-themed spot as well as an interruptive prank, won the Grand Effie on Thursday night at the Effie Awards, which recognize marketing effectiveness.

The campaign, created by Mischief @ No Fixed Address (with an assist from VaynerMedia), propelled the streamer across a number of metrics. Tubi became the top trending brand on X on Super Bowl night, and the work increased viewing time on the platform by 38%, almost doubled brand awareness and drove successive quarters of record revenue growth for the brand.

“Tubi won the Grand this year because we absolutely loved falling down the rabbit hole with them,” said Sarah Larsen, chief marketing officer for Samsung Home Entertainment and 2024 Grand Effie judge. “Their campaign encapsulated everything we look for, from a very smart creative use of marketing tactics to wonderful efficiency and performance. It was a win across the board.”

The campaign won Effies in the Marketing Disruptors, Media Innovation and Timely Opportunity categories. Tubi and Mischief also took added two more Effies for their B2B work.

Eight other top-scoring Gold Effie winners were also contenders for the Grand. They were as follows:

Molson Coors and McDonald’s topped the Most Effective Marketers and Most Effective Brands rankings, respectively.

McDonald’s in particular enjoyed a successful evening, winning six awards for three campaigns: “The Cactus Plan Flea Market Box” with Wieden+Kennedy New York; “Grimace’s Birthday Gets Out of Hand” with Wieden+Kennedy New York and Starcom; and “HACER” with Alma DDB.

Below are the 2024 U.S. Effie rankings, based on total points from finalist and winning entries in the competition:

Most Effective Marketers

  1. Molson Coors
  2. McDonald’s
  3. Fox Corporation and Kraft Heinz Company (tie)

Most Effective Brands

  1. McDonald’s
  2. Tubi
  3. Tinder

Most Effective Holding Companies

  1. IPG
  2. WPP
  3. Publicis Groupe

Most Effective Agency Networks

  1. McCann Worldgroup
  2. VML
  3. Ogilvy

Most Effective Agency Offices

  1. Mischief @ No Fixed Address
  2. Ogilvy New York
  3. McCann New York

Most Effective Independent Agencies

  1. Mischief @ No Fixed Address
  2. Wieden+Kennedy
  3. Gut

“It’s easy to forget that really great marketing requires so many ingredients to come together at the right time,” said Traci Alford, global CEO of Effie Worldwide. “Winning an Effie signifies that you’ve done it—with rigor in your objectives, a rich insight, outstanding creative execution, and results to prove it worked.”

