Tubi’s 2023 Super Bowl campaign, featuring a rabbit hole-themed spot as well as an interruptive prank, won the Grand Effie on Thursday night at the Effie Awards, which recognize marketing effectiveness.
Effie Awards 2024—Tubi wins Grand Effie, Molson Coors and McDonald’s top brand rankings
The campaign, created by Mischief @ No Fixed Address (with an assist from VaynerMedia), propelled the streamer across a number of metrics. Tubi became the top trending brand on X on Super Bowl night, and the work increased viewing time on the platform by 38%, almost doubled brand awareness and drove successive quarters of record revenue growth for the brand.
“Tubi won the Grand this year because we absolutely loved falling down the rabbit hole with them,” said Sarah Larsen, chief marketing officer for Samsung Home Entertainment and 2024 Grand Effie judge. “Their campaign encapsulated everything we look for, from a very smart creative use of marketing tactics to wonderful efficiency and performance. It was a win across the board.”
The campaign won Effies in the Marketing Disruptors, Media Innovation and Timely Opportunity categories. Tubi and Mischief also took added two more Effies for their B2B work.
Eight other top-scoring Gold Effie winners were also contenders for the Grand. They were as follows:
- Campbell Soup Company/Campbell’s Condensed Soup, Leo Burnett Chicago and MSL Group for “Move Over Turkey, Campbell’s Celebrates and Owns Sides Season,” with Spark Foundry and The Mars Agency
- Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS), VML and Mindshare for “The Blue Square: Standing Up to Jewish Hate”
- McDonald’s and Wieden+Kennedy New York for “The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box” with Starcom, Narrative Media Group, The Marketing Store and Boxer
- Microsoft and McCann New York for “ADLaM: An Alphabet to Preserve a Culture,” with NAFFA, Jamra Patel, Andrew Footit Design and Craft
- Mondelēz International/Oreo and VML for “Oreo Codes”
- Progressive Insurance and Arnold Worldwide for “Superstore”
- Tinder and Mischief @ No Fixed Address for “Brand”
- U.S. Navy/America’s Navy and VML for “A Peek into the Real Navy”
Molson Coors and McDonald’s topped the Most Effective Marketers and Most Effective Brands rankings, respectively.
McDonald’s in particular enjoyed a successful evening, winning six awards for three campaigns: “The Cactus Plan Flea Market Box” with Wieden+Kennedy New York; “Grimace’s Birthday Gets Out of Hand” with Wieden+Kennedy New York and Starcom; and “HACER” with Alma DDB.
Below are the 2024 U.S. Effie rankings, based on total points from finalist and winning entries in the competition:
Most Effective Marketers
- Molson Coors
- McDonald’s
- Fox Corporation and Kraft Heinz Company (tie)
Most Effective Brands
- McDonald’s
- Tubi
- Tinder
Most Effective Holding Companies
- IPG
- WPP
- Publicis Groupe
Most Effective Agency Networks
- McCann Worldgroup
- VML
- Ogilvy
Most Effective Agency Offices
- Mischief @ No Fixed Address
- Ogilvy New York
- McCann New York
Most Effective Independent Agencies
- Mischief @ No Fixed Address
- Wieden+Kennedy
- Gut
“It’s easy to forget that really great marketing requires so many ingredients to come together at the right time,” said Traci Alford, global CEO of Effie Worldwide. “Winning an Effie signifies that you’ve done it—with rigor in your objectives, a rich insight, outstanding creative execution, and results to prove it worked.”