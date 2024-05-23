Effie Awards 2024—Tubi wins Grand Effie, Molson Coors and McDonald’s top brand rankings

The campaign, created by Mischief @ No Fixed Address (with an assist from VaynerMedia), propelled the streamer across a number of metrics. Tubi became the top trending brand on X on Super Bowl night, and the work increased viewing time on the platform by 38%, almost doubled brand awareness and drove successive quarters of record revenue growth for the brand.

“Tubi won the Grand this year because we absolutely loved falling down the rabbit hole with them,” said Sarah Larsen, chief marketing officer for Samsung Home Entertainment and 2024 Grand Effie judge. “Their campaign encapsulated everything we look for, from a very smart creative use of marketing tactics to wonderful efficiency and performance. It was a win across the board.”

The campaign won Effies in the Marketing Disruptors, Media Innovation and Timely Opportunity categories. Tubi and Mischief also took added two more Effies for their B2B work.