Etsy exits emotional storytelling in new ads amid seller strike

Etsy is trying out a new marketing approach. The emotional narratives that have served as a cornerstone of its branding in recent years are taking a backseat to more product and buyer-specific messaging. The online marketplace will debut “Live in Original,” a TV campaign that illustrates how consumers are drawn to different products, this week.

“After the last two years, we felt the urge to show consumers being their best selves, and the creative highlights a sense of individuality and living to the maximum,” said Ryan Scott, chief marketing officer at Etsy. “Unlike other brands, Etsy doesn't appeal to just one style, and our positioning reflects the various tastes and values of buyers.”