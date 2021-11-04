Meta debuts first brand campaign since changing name from Facebook

Following its corporate rebrand to Meta last week, the company formerly known as Facebook today debuted its first brand campaign, which takes an unexpectedly simple approach to illustrate its ambitious goals to take on the metaverse—a classic 2D painting.

The commercial takes place in a museum, where a group of art students examines the vibrant jungle scene of French artist Henri Rousseau’s 1908 work, “Fight between a Tiger and a Buffalo.” As the students look closer and closer, the creatures within come to life, drawing the onlookers into their leafy environs, where they discover more flora and fauna beyond the painting’s 2D surface.

The tiger in the painting glances up and announces, “This is the dimension of imagination,” in a voice that sounds strikingly similar to Rod Serling of “The Twilight Zone.” Toucans, snakes, mandrills, flamingos and clusters of bananas then begin to dance as the young observers get sucked in further, bouncing and nodding to the music. “This is going to be fun,” the endline reads, and Facebook's original wordmark, along with the logos of its suite of products, come together to reveal the new Meta branding.

