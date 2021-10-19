Ferrara Candy hacked weeks before Halloween

Ferrara is working with outside specialists to restore systems that were targeted. The company said all of its factories continued limited operations, and are coming back to full capacity on a rolling basis.

“We have resumed production in select manufacturing facilities, and we are shipping from all of our distribution centers across the country, near to capacity,” according to the statement. “We are also now working to process all orders in our queue.”

Ferrara said it is keeping its retail customers updated, and the hack should not affect the availability of its Halloween candy on store shelves. Halloween products ship to retailers in August, the company said.

The last weeks of October typically spell big sales for candy makers, as Americans stock up on trick-or-treat sweets. Some candy companies plan for years for the holiday, and the weeks leading up to Halloween are the biggest season of the year. But people eat candy all year, too. Ferrara told Crain’s last year that Halloween represents less than 10% of its annual sales.