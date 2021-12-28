Marketing News & Strategy

Fiverr looks to help college football players build their personal brands

A mentorship program aims to prepare the athletes for NIL partnerships
By Asa Hiken. Published on December 28, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list
20211223_Fiverr-NFL-NCAA-composite_3x2.png
Credit: Company logos; iStock

Fiverr is looking to help college football players grow their personal brands in the wake of changes to the name, image and likeness rules. 

The online freelance marketplace introduced a new mentorship program that pairs college athletes with NFL players of the same alma mater to help them learn how to make money through endorsements, sponsorships and appearance fees. 

Fiverr will also offer up members of its network to support the athlete’s brand-building, depending on what services are needed. This effort is the latest push by the brand to broaden its freelance offerings after making a series of recent acquisitions

The program’s first collaboration will be between Kayvon Thibodeaux, a defensive end at the University of Oregon, and Arik Armstead, a defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers and former Duck. The two created video content for their social media that promotes the partnership, as well as gives Thibodeaux’s brand early exposure to large audiences. Armstead and Fiverr freelancers will also help Thibodeaux with website design and search engine optimization for his charity, The Jream Foundation. Two more collaborations will be announced early next year.

Brands have become eager to forge partnerships with college athletes since the NCAA adopted the NIL rule earlier this summer. While talent and name recognition are important factors, a strong personal brand could make athletes even more attractive and help them to stand out against the crowd. Thibodeaux’s ties to philanthropy, for example, may serve as a marketable asset in future branded partnerships.

More on NIL rules
Colleges turn to influencer agencies or become one to navigate NIL laws
Ilyse Liffreing
How brands like Denny’s and United Airlines are using college football stars in 'NIL' era
How Outback is teaming up with college football stars in the NIL era
Erika Wheless
10 NCAA athletes brands should partner with in NIL era
Ilyse Liffreing

The rise of collegiate athlete influencers has also emerged out of the NIL ruling. Competitors from basketball to gymnastics have accumulated large followings on social media, and brands wanting to get in on the action have started paying them to post about their products and services. As NIL partnerships become more popular, college athletes could significantly boost the creator economy.

Fiverr’s mentorship program specifically targets college football, which is proving to be the first big marketing test for NIL. Brands including Denny’s, Dr. Pepper and United Airlines have pounced on players across the country, and for good reason: College football receives far and away the most viewership of any NCAA sport.

In this article:

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list
Apple closes NYC stores to online pickups only

Apple closes NYC stores to online pickups only

Anytime Fitness gets 'Real AF' in 2022 brand platform

Anytime Fitness gets 'Real AF' in 2022 brand platform
Tesla’s in-dash video games probed by safety agency

Tesla’s in-dash video games probed by safety agency
Microsoft's Xandr acquisition signals shift to connected TV and esports

Microsoft's Xandr acquisition signals shift to connected TV and esports
Nick Law departing Apple

Nick Law departing Apple
20211221_McDonalds_fries_Bloomberg_3x2.jpg

McDonald's forced to ration customers' fries in Japan
State Farm to debut new NBA push on Christmas Day

State Farm to debut new NBA push on Christmas Day