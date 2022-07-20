Fixed-rate pizza? Canadian chain tackles inflation in new campaign

Canadian pizza chain Pizza Pizza has a cheesy answer to rising inflation—fixed-rate pizza.
A new campaign offers Canadians the opportunity to lock in an XL four-topping pizza at $16.99 for up to a year, with no price increases, via a special website. Customers who wish to apply can fill out a short questionnaire on the website—with questions like “Do you like pizza?” and “Do you dislike inflation?”—for pre-approval.
The inflation-busting offer includes an ad from agency Zulu Alpha Kilo that references surging inflation. The approach, which mimics financial marketing, encourages consumers to “lock into a 1-year fixed rate.” The media buy includes TV, YouTube and digital out-of-home.