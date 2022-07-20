Fixed-rate pizza? Canadian chain tackles inflation in new campaign

“As Canada’s ubiquitous pizza brand, it felt right to take a category-level stance like Everyone Deserves Pizza. Fixed-Rate Pizza is the perfect demonstration of our willingness to ensure everyone can have pizza, while staying true to our fun and accessible brand personality,” Adrian Fuoco, VP of marketing at Pizza Pizza, stated in a press release.

“Pizza Pizza is in a unique position to be real with Canadians, but in a way that shows we don’t take ourselves too seriously,” said Brian Murray, executive creative director at Zulu Alpha Kilo.

The 55-year-old Pizza Pizza chain has more than 730 locations throughout Canada and will be expanding to Mexico this year, according to the company.