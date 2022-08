Consumer groups have been pressing the FTC to begin the likely years-long process of putting out regulations to govern consumer data that’s used for targeted advertising. Attention is turning to the agency as lawmakers in Congress make progress toward a bipartisan privacy law proposal but remain divided on enforcement and other key issues.

Typically the FTC is only able to fine companies like Meta that have breached past privacy agreements with the agency. That would change if the commission’s proposal becomes final, allowing the agency to seek penalties for first-time violations.

The Democrat-led commission voted 3-2 to issue the rulemaking notice, with its two Republican members voting against the action.