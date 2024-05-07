Gap hires PepsiCo marketer as global CMO amid ongoing media review

Torres had been at PepsiCo for four years, most recently working as senior VP and CMO of energy drinks and its Hispanic business unit. Prior to that, Torres had stints at Apple, where she was employed for nearly three years; and Nike, where she was employed for more than 18 years.

At Gap, she will serve in an expanded CMO role, merging marketing, creative, visual merchandising, PR and marketing operations into one leadership position. Gap had not recently employed a CMO. Gap Head of Marketing Erika Everett will remain at the company.

“As we focus on reinvigorating Gap for the future, bringing these teams under one leader will provide a more cohesive experience across all markets and channels for our customers,” wrote Mark Breitbard, CEO and president of the Gap brand, in a company memo shared with employees.

Torres joins Gap as its parent company continues its media review, which began early this year. A company spokesman said there’s no update to share at this time. The incumbent is Omnicom’s PHD.