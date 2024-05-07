Less than a year into his tenure as CEO of Gap Inc., Richard Dickson is making marketing moves at the company’s namesake brand. The clothier hired Fabiola Torres as the new global chief marketing officer of the Gap brand, a company spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
Gap hires PepsiCo marketer as global CMO amid ongoing media review
Torres had been at PepsiCo for four years, most recently working as senior VP and CMO of energy drinks and its Hispanic business unit. Prior to that, Torres had stints at Apple, where she was employed for nearly three years; and Nike, where she was employed for more than 18 years.
At Gap, she will serve in an expanded CMO role, merging marketing, creative, visual merchandising, PR and marketing operations into one leadership position. Gap had not recently employed a CMO. Gap Head of Marketing Erika Everett will remain at the company.
“As we focus on reinvigorating Gap for the future, bringing these teams under one leader will provide a more cohesive experience across all markets and channels for our customers,” wrote Mark Breitbard, CEO and president of the Gap brand, in a company memo shared with employees.
Torres joins Gap as its parent company continues its media review, which began early this year. A company spokesman said there’s no update to share at this time. The incumbent is Omnicom’s PHD.
The global CMO appointment comes as Gap continues trying to regain its position as a retail leader following years of struggles. Last summer, the San Francisco-based company hired Dickson, fresh from a major “Barbie” win at Mattel, as CEO. Since then, Gap has been gaining buzz. A spring campaign showcasing linen looks went viral in March as Gap tapped into the popular TikTok song “Back on 74” from Jungle. That work was handled by Gap’s internal creative team and Invisible Dynamics.
In addition, earlier this year, Gap Inc. named designer Zac Posen executive VP and creative director. He dressed actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph in an all-denim Gap gown for Monday’s Met Gala.
Gap previously reported a 1% rise in fourth-quarter net sales to $4.3 billion. It turned a profit of $185 million in the quarter after losing $273 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company reports first-quarter results on May 30.
Torres wrote about her departure in a post on LinkedIn, noting it was time to “embark on a new journey.” At Pepsi, she was responsible for campaigns including LeBron James’ first work for Mtn Dew in 2021. She has also worked on Rockstar Energy Drink.
News of Torres’ appointment was first reported by Women’s Wear Daily.