General Mills looks to sell Progresso, Hamburger Helper and other brands

Food giant General Mills Inc. is weighing selling a portfolio of brands including Progresso soup and Helper, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

General Mills is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as it explores the potential divestiture, which also includes some smaller brands, the people said. The company is targeting to raise around $3 billion from the sale, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The assets are likely to attract interest from private equity firms, the people said. Minneapolis-based General Mills could also consider selling other parts of its business, according to the people.

Big food companies are repositioning their portfolios as younger, health-minded customers emerge. J.M. Smucker Co. in July announced a sale of its U.S. baking business including Pillsbury to Brynwood Partners, while others are sifting through non-core assets.

