Google unveils new Pixel phones and watch that undercut Apple on price

The company’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices offer more affordable prices than the dominant duo of the mobile market, coming in at $599 and $899, respectively, and introduce the second generation of Google’s in-house Tensor chip. The 6.7-inch Pro version has an additional zoom camera, better display and more memory than the 6.3-inch Pixel 7.

Google’s Pixel phones every year serve as the showcase for the company’s latest Android software and artificial intelligence-based services, such as the Google Assistant. They demonstrate how Google hopes device-making partners will best use its operating system. Google continues developing its own hardware, which has only ever sold in small numbers, in part as insurance against missteps by Samsung, the only credible Apple rival in the US.

“Google cannot afford to bet its future on Samsung not just for the US market but for the higher-end market across the board,” said Atlanta-based mobile industry analyst Carolina Milanesi. “It also needs a clean experience to show off its AI.”