Google unveils new Pixel phones and watch that undercut Apple on price

The new phones bring back facial recognition for unlocking the device
Published on October 06, 2022.
Burger King reimagines 1970s 'Have it Your Way' jingle in first work from OKRP
Credit: Google

Alphabet Inc.’s Google on Thursday said its new Pixel phones will deliver improved voice and camera features while bringing back facial recognition for unlocking the device as it seeks to better compete with Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co.

 

The company’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices offer more affordable prices than the dominant duo of the mobile market, coming in at $599 and $899, respectively, and introduce the second generation of Google’s in-house Tensor chip. The 6.7-inch Pro version has an additional zoom camera, better display and more memory than the 6.3-inch Pixel 7.

Google’s Pixel phones every year serve as the showcase for the company’s latest Android software and artificial intelligence-based services, such as the Google Assistant. They demonstrate how Google hopes device-making partners will best use its operating system. Google continues developing its own hardware, which has only ever sold in small numbers, in part as insurance against missteps by Samsung, the only credible Apple rival in the US.

“Google cannot afford to bet its future on Samsung not just for the US market but for the higher-end market across the board,” said Atlanta-based mobile industry analyst Carolina Milanesi. “It also needs a clean experience to show off its AI.”

Google AI shows up in the upgraded language-processing capabilities of its latest software. The Recorder app for voice memos can now automatically label different speakers in transcriptions, and transcriptions are also being added to audio messages in the new Pixels’ messaging app.

The Pixel lineup had only 2% of the North American market in the second quarter, whereas Apple’s iPhone commanded 52%, according to Canalys data. Still, Google said it’s now the fastest-growing smartphone developer, in comments ahead of its launch event in New York Thursday.

Also introduced at the event was the $349 Pixel Watch. It’s the first smartwatch from the company to bear the Pixel name and undercuts the latest-generation Apple Watch, which starts at $399. Google will equip its smartwatch with an on-board app store, Google Wallet for mobile payments and Fitbit health sensors and workout services, the company said. There will be models with and without cellular connectivity and Google promises up to 24 hours of battery life for the round-faced device. It will be available Oct. 13, alongside the new phones.

—Bloomberg News

