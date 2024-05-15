Gopuff’s ‘Ozempic Week’ campaign draws backlash on social media

GoPuff and Novo Nordisk A/S, the company that makes Ozempic, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The marketing push has drawn criticism and confusion on social media platforms overnight, with one user calling it disgraceful and another asking, “Why are we encouraging your customers to lose weight when we should be practicing body acceptance/positivity/neutrality?”

Others appear to be confused by the marketing, prompting one user to ask: “Gopuff did you just offer me drugs?”

Gopuff has been trying to drum up sales after post-pandemic habits have brought more consumers back to stores, slashing its valuation and forcing the company to conduct multiple rounds of layoffs to preserve cash. Earlier in April, it introduced a 20-minute delivery option for its paid members at an extra fee per order to drive growth.

The bid to drum up business may backfire. It’s the latest controversial ad campaign to surface in recent days. Bumble’s anti-celibacy billboards and Apple’s commercial of a bunch of artists’ tools getting crushed into an iPad both caught a lot of heat and ended up getting pulled.