Gopuff’s ‘Ozempic Week’ campaign draws backlash on social media

Delivery app Gopuff is facing social media criticism for its latest marketing stunt, which leans on the hype around Ozempic to sell more snacks.
The app on Tuesday sent a mobile push notification alerting some users to “get summer ready, save money and shed pounds” during its promotional “Ozempic Week,” using a tongue-in-cheek marketing play on the diabetes drug, often used off-label for weight loss, to sell low-calorie snack foods.
Another Gopuff promo also looked like an ad for Ozempic, showing an out-of-stock item for the shot, and included a hashtag for “healthy” and a description that reads “Ozempic not included.” The product’s description then touts the firm’s delivery services and discounts on groceries, “no injections needed.”