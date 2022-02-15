Grubhub expanding delivery service with 7-Eleven

Grubhub is expanding its convenience delivery service in collaboration with 7-Eleven Inc. and considering adding urban warehouses in a bid to boost customer retention amid intense competition from DoorDash Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.
The Just Eat Takeaway.com NV subsidiary is rolling out Grubhub Goods to 3,000 locations across the U.S., allowing customers to order on-demand some of 7-Eleven’s most popular items, from energy drinks to ice cream and personal care. The national expansion follows a pilot program with 7-Eleven at several locations in Manhattan.
Adding more warehouses, known as dark stores, would also extend an existing model in New York, where the company operates a Grubhub Goods location to stock its own inventory and make deliveries faster.
“There’s a number of different strategies that we’re pursuing. At the end of the day, it’s really about getting the diner what they want,” CEO Adam Dewitt said in an interview.