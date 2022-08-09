ANA and 4As release new guidelines for diverse media suppliers

Advertising trade groups are building upon a guide released earlier this year aimed at helping marketers work with diverse-owned media suppliers. They are now releasing a guide targeted at diverse media suppliers themselves.
The guidelines for media suppliers, created by the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As) and the Association of National Advertisers along with its Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM), were released today. The previous guidelines targeted at marketers were released in May.
“The two sets of guidelines are designed to help buyers and sellers see the landscape through a more focused lens, advance engagement, and promote greater investment in the diverse supplier community,” said ANA CEO Bob Liodice.
The new guidelines include 16 recommendations for media suppliers. They range from registering the diverse businesses on the portals marketers have for diverse suppliers, to opposing extended payment terms, which can have a negative financial effect on small businesses. The guidelines also recommend getting certified to help get the suppliers included in more RFPs, making sure they understand how they will be evaluated and creating case studies of previous work.
4A’s President and CEO Marla Kaplowitz stated that “these guidelines serve as a roadmap to support diverse suppliers navigating the complexities of the industry to advance opportunities, so marketers and agencies deliver a more inclusive approach reflecting the ongoing changes in society and culture.”
The guidelines are the latest response by the marketing industry to calls for more investments in diverse media suppliers. Multiple brands and agencies have pledged more spending in Black-owned media in the past two years.