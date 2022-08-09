ANA and 4As release new guidelines for diverse media suppliers

The new guidelines include 16 recommendations for media suppliers. They range from registering the diverse businesses on the portals marketers have for diverse suppliers, to opposing extended payment terms, which can have a negative financial effect on small businesses. The guidelines also recommend getting certified to help get the suppliers included in more RFPs, making sure they understand how they will be evaluated and creating case studies of previous work.

4A’s President and CEO Marla Kaplowitz stated that “these guidelines serve as a roadmap to support diverse suppliers navigating the complexities of the industry to advance opportunities, so marketers and agencies deliver a more inclusive approach reflecting the ongoing changes in society and culture.”

The guidelines are the latest response by the marketing industry to calls for more investments in diverse media suppliers. Multiple brands and agencies have pledged more spending in Black-owned media in the past two years.