Marketing News & Strategy

ANA and 4As release new guidelines for diverse media suppliers

The recommendations include a call to push back against extended payment terms
By Jade Yan. Published on August 09, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Serena Williams retires—a look back at her ad legacy
Credit: iStock

Advertising trade groups are building upon a guide released earlier this year aimed at helping marketers work with diverse-owned media suppliers. They are now releasing a guide targeted at diverse media suppliers themselves.

The guidelines for media suppliers, created by the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As) and the Association of National Advertisers along with its Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM), were released today. The previous guidelines targeted at marketers were released in May.

“The two sets of guidelines are designed to help buyers and sellers see the landscape through a more focused lens, advance engagement, and promote greater investment in the diverse supplier community,” said ANA CEO Bob Liodice.

More from Ad Age
Byron Allen sues Nielsen alleging fraud over measurement failures
Jack Neff
Ad trade groups release guide for marketers on working with diverse media suppliers
Adrianne Pasquarelli

The new guidelines include 16 recommendations for media suppliers. They range from registering the diverse businesses on the portals marketers have for diverse suppliers, to opposing extended payment terms, which can have a negative financial effect on small businesses. The guidelines also recommend getting certified to help get the suppliers included in more RFPs, making sure they understand how they will be evaluated and creating case studies of previous work. 

4A’s President and CEO Marla Kaplowitz stated that “these guidelines serve as a roadmap to support diverse suppliers navigating the complexities of the industry to advance opportunities, so marketers and agencies deliver a more inclusive approach reflecting the ongoing changes in society and culture.”

The guidelines are the latest response by the marketing industry to calls for more investments in diverse media suppliers. Multiple brands and agencies have pledged more spending in Black-owned media in the past two years.

In this article:

Headshot of Jade Yan, reporter, Ad Age
Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

20220809_serenaRoundup_3x2

Serena Williams retires—a look back at her ad legacy
Domino’s Pizza is closing all of its Italy locations

Domino’s Pizza is closing all of its Italy locations
Ad Age Leading Women event returns and ‘Password’ gets a reboot: The Week Ahead

Ad Age Leading Women event returns and ‘Password’ gets a reboot: The Week Ahead
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
Elon Musk sees inflation easing and expects a moderate recession in the US

Elon Musk sees inflation easing and expects a moderate recession in the US
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Zillow sees slowing demand for ads in housing downturn

Zillow sees slowing demand for ads in housing downturn