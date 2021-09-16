Here’s which ‘buy now, pay later’ brands are winning on social

Yet these new financial players are not spending solely on digital advertising. Many have also boosted their TV offerings. Earlier this summer, Afterpay, which was recently bought by Square, debuted its biggest campaign yet, a pricy venture starring Rebel Wilson. The push followed recent high-profile efforts by Klarna, which has tapped celebrities such as A$AP Rocky and Maya Rudolph. Their rival, San Francisco-based Affirm, has also been increasing marketing in a race to cement customer loyalty early on at a time when credit cards are also entering the delayed payment space. Indeed, earlier this week, Capital One said it was exploring its own buy now, pay later service. American Express and PayPal already have their own offerings.

BrandTotal also found that buy now, pay later newcomers are zeroing in on younger consumers, such as Gen Z and millennials, over older customers. One-half of Klarna’s and 41% of Affirm’s ad impressions targeted Gen Z, the study found. Only 8% of Afterpay’s impressions were directed at the group. Instead, 42% of Afterpay’s impressions targeted ages 35 to 44. Fewer than 4% of all three brands had ads directed at consumers 65 and older.

Each of the three brands also focused on one social media platform over others. Klarna spent most of its advertising budget, or 40%, on Twitter, while Afterpay invested 53% of its budget in Facebook. Affirm spent the most, or 34%, on LinkedIn.