Here’s which ‘buy now, pay later’ brands are winning on social

BrandTotal analyzed the campaigns of Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on September 16, 2021.
Credit: Klarna

Recent months have seen a surge in advertising from buy now, pay later companies hoping to attract customers looking to split up payments on purchases over time. Now, one report is looking at how recent social media marketing efforts from such brands measure up.

BrandTotal, a social analytics platform, researched the paid social campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn of Australian brand Afterpay, Swedish brand Klarna and San Francisco-based Affirm. Looking at a 90-day period between June 13 and Sept. 10, BrandTotal found that Klarna’s percentage of sponsored impressions was 51% paid share-of-voice, higher than Affirm’s 35% and Afterpay’s 14%.

Alon Leibovich, CEO and co-founder of BrandTotal, noted that these brands “rely heavily on social media to educate shoppers” about their brand value, adding that Klarna is the advertising leader.

Yet these new financial players are not spending solely on digital advertising. Many have also boosted their TV offerings. Earlier this summer, Afterpay, which was recently bought by Square, debuted its biggest campaign yet, a pricy venture starring Rebel Wilson. The push followed recent high-profile efforts by Klarna, which has tapped celebrities such as A$AP Rocky and Maya Rudolph. Their rival, San Francisco-based Affirm, has also been increasing marketing in a race to cement customer loyalty early on at a time when credit cards are also entering the delayed payment space. Indeed, earlier this week, Capital One said it was exploring its own buy now, pay later service. American Express and PayPal already have their own offerings.

BrandTotal also found that buy now, pay later newcomers are zeroing in on younger consumers, such as Gen Z and millennials, over older customers. One-half of Klarna’s and 41% of Affirm’s ad impressions targeted Gen Z, the study found. Only 8% of Afterpay’s impressions were directed at the group. Instead, 42% of Afterpay’s impressions targeted ages 35 to 44. Fewer than 4% of all three brands had ads directed at consumers 65 and older.

Each of the three brands also focused on one social media platform over others. Klarna spent most of its advertising budget, or 40%, on Twitter, while Afterpay invested 53% of its budget in Facebook. Affirm spent the most, or 34%, on LinkedIn.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

