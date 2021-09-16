Here’s which ‘buy now, pay later’ brands are winning on social

Recent months have seen a surge in advertising from buy now, pay later companies hoping to attract customers looking to split up payments on purchases over time. Now, one report is looking at how recent social media marketing efforts from such brands measure up.
BrandTotal, a social analytics platform, researched the paid social campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn of Australian brand Afterpay, Swedish brand Klarna and San Francisco-based Affirm. Looking at a 90-day period between June 13 and Sept. 10, BrandTotal found that Klarna’s percentage of sponsored impressions was 51% paid share-of-voice, higher than Affirm’s 35% and Afterpay’s 14%.
Alon Leibovich, CEO and co-founder of BrandTotal, noted that these brands “rely heavily on social media to educate shoppers” about their brand value, adding that Klarna is the advertising leader.