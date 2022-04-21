See Captain Obvious' best Hotels.com ads as brand moves on from mascot

Today, Hotels.com debuted a new campaign from Wieden+Kennedy, and one thing is obviously absent: Captain Obvious.

The company may be sunsetting its mascot of more than seven years as it looks to reset in a direction "more in tune with where we are going,” Hector Muelas, Expedia Group as senior VP of global marketing and creative, told Ad Age. While he may no longer be working for the brand, the spokescharacter grew on us over the years, cleverly jumping onto big cultural moments, from binge-watching to the elections and the pandemic. Here, we take a look back at some of his most memorable moments.

Meet Captain Obvious

Played by actor Brandon Moynihan, the Captain made his debut in February 2014 in Crispin Porter + Bogusky’s first work for the brand. His role? To point out self-evident facts about Hotels.com in an amusing way and suggest that it was “the obvious choice.” His first lines included: “You can’t use the Hotels.com mobile app until you download it” and “the hotel pool is usually filled with water.”