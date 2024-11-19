How brands are redefining creativity in podcast ads

Today, there’s a podcast for every listener, whether they want captivating storytelling, deep dives into passion points, fascinating conversations or emotional journeys. That means there’s also a podcast for every advertiser—and savvy brands are all-in.

With nearly 100 million Americans tuning in weekly—and 86% of frequent listeners recalling podcast ads better than any other channel¹—podcasts are a welcome space for advertisers looking to connect with an engaged, ad-receptive audience.

“Podcasting is personalization at scale, a powerhouse for advertisers. It blends the deep listener engagement of a one-on-one conversation with the precision targeting and reach of mass media. At Audacy, we see firsthand how creative brands leverage this power to forge authentic connections with their ideal audience. By tapping into moments of true engagement, where trust and authenticity reign, podcasts deliver tremendous impact for brands.” - Michael Ferranti, SVP, National Partnerships, Audacy

The journey for podcast advertisers has been an exciting one — from the early days of the first host reads to today, when innovative brands are pushing creative boundaries and captivating with fresh, engaging experiences for listeners. Marketers are delivering creative activations across channels, revolutionizing podcast advertising and forging authentic connections with hosts and creators.

“When you can pair the right advertiser with the right content for a seamless integration, everyone wins,” said Tenderfoot TV CEO Donald Albright. “The listener stays engaged and the advertiser effectively reaches their target audience. This is especially important in the true crime genre, where investigative work often relies on the support of advertisers.”

Below, we’ll look at how four powerhouse brands are elevating podcast advertising and capturing loyal fans with every listen.

1. Next-generation host reads

Tenderfoot | Up and Vanished | Liquid I.V.

Teaming up with Tenderfoot TV’s true crime podcast Up and Vanished, electrolyte drink mix brand Liquid I.V. took host reads to the next level with ads that were seamlessly woven into the show’s narrative with a thematically relevant custom segment.

The season takes place in Alaska, and host Payne Lindsey aligned his highly produced read for Liquid I.V. by sharing how he used the product while researching and recording the season in order to stay hydrated through elements, terrain, and long hours. This clever integration made the ad feel authentic and relevant, enhancing its impact and memorability.