Marketing News & Strategy

How brands are redefining creativity in podcast ads

By Matt Casey. Published on November 19, 2024.
Credit: Audacy

Today, there’s a podcast for every listener, whether they want captivating storytelling, deep dives into passion points, fascinating conversations or emotional journeys. That means there’s also a podcast for every advertiser—and savvy brands are all-in.

With nearly 100 million Americans tuning in weekly—and 86% of frequent listeners recalling podcast ads better than any other channel¹—podcasts are a welcome space for advertisers looking to connect with an engaged, ad-receptive audience.

“Podcasting is personalization at scale, a powerhouse for advertisers. It blends the deep listener engagement of a one-on-one conversation with the precision targeting and reach of mass media. At Audacy, we see firsthand how creative brands leverage this power to forge authentic connections with their ideal audience. By tapping into moments of true engagement, where trust and authenticity reign, podcasts deliver tremendous impact for brands.” - Michael Ferranti, SVP, National Partnerships, Audacy

The journey for podcast advertisers has been an exciting one — from the early days of the first host reads to today, when innovative brands are pushing creative boundaries and captivating with fresh, engaging experiences for listeners. Marketers are delivering creative activations across channels, revolutionizing podcast advertising and forging authentic connections with hosts and creators. 

“When you can pair the right advertiser with the right content for a seamless integration, everyone wins,” said Tenderfoot TV CEO Donald Albright. “The listener stays engaged and the advertiser effectively reaches their target audience. This is especially important in the true crime genre, where investigative work often relies on the support of advertisers.”

Below, we’ll look at how four powerhouse brands are elevating podcast advertising and capturing loyal fans with every listen.

1. Next-generation host reads

Tenderfoot | Up and Vanished |  Liquid I.V.

Teaming up with Tenderfoot TV’s true crime podcast Up and Vanished, electrolyte drink mix brand Liquid I.V. took host reads to the next level with ads that were seamlessly woven into the show’s narrative with a thematically relevant custom segment.

The season takes place in Alaska, and host Payne Lindsey aligned his highly produced read for Liquid I.V. by sharing how he used the product while researching and recording the season in order to stay hydrated through elements, terrain, and long hours. This clever integration made the ad feel authentic and relevant, enhancing its impact and memorability.

2. Cross-platform content sponsorships

Baseball Isn’t Boring  |  Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage

image 2
Credit: Audacy

Who says ads can’t be part of the entertainment? Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage knocked it out of the park with its presenting sponsorship of podcast Baseball Isn’t Boring. Wasabi has a strong interest in baseball, specifically in aligning with content around the game versus pure stats and game analysis.

Wasabi went beyond a standard sponsorship by collaborating with the show to create three unique and engaging segments—“Hot Tech,” “Hot or Not” and “Hot Takes”—within the podcast and across show and host social. These segments added a fun and informative element to the show, perfectly aligning with Wasabi’s goal of bringing the human side to fans.

3. Social prompting 

Deux U and Comments by Celebs  |  Metro by T-Mobile

Metro by T-Mobile tapped into Audacy’s female entertainment and influencer powerhouses Deux U and Comments by Celebs to sponsor in-show call-in segments. Clever sponsored social media posts and stories prompted listeners to call in with questions about the latest celebrity news, creating a buzzworthy experience that bridged the gap between social media and podcasting. Select questions were then answered in the following week’s episode within a sponsored content segment. This innovative approach amplified audience participation and generated excitement around the Metro by T-Mobile brand.
 

4. Visual storytelling with enhanced video units

Superfly

Superfly podcast cover

Credit: Audacy

Video adds an exciting new dimension to podcasting, and Superfly, hosted by Dana Carvey and David Spade, is leading the way. Superfly is produced with both audio and video consumption in mind—with video enhancements that help bring the content to life.

To align with the show’s format, Audacy launched the Enhanced Video Unit (EVU) that enhances the standard on-camera host read with animations, graphics, the client URL and even trackable QR codes to increase engagement through video. Clients have leveraged this first-to-market tactic across travel, grooming, and auto parts categories.
 

Podcast advertising continues to blaze exciting new trails where engaging, immersive experiences resonate with listeners. We’re confident the creativity with innovative brands has only just begun and that the future of podcast advertising is limitless.


Sources
 

1. Edison Super Listeners Report.

