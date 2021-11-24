TV audiences are still there—yes, even large ones

So much for TV being dead.

Linear broadcast has posted impressive ratings numbers for programming during the last few weeks that isn’t live sports, proving that there are still opportunities for brands to find mass reach through entertainment that isn’t streaming from an Apple device, Roku or Netflix.

Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” and Adele’s concert and conversation on CBS both drew large audiences despite the assumptions that buzzworthy content can only be found on streaming platforms.

“From a buyer’s perspective, clearly, linear TV isn’t where it was five or 10 years ago,” said Mike O’Connor, executive VP of video investment at Horizon Media. “That said, in terms of a quick burst, there’s nowhere you can go to get 3, 5, 10 million viewers in one moment like you can on linear TV.”

Overall TV ratings have been rocky—hardly a new trend in the linear space—but O’Connor suggests “things are better than people had anticipated from a ratings perspective,” with several programming categories’ ratings performance flat year-over-year, or even slightly up in some cases.

“I think sports is probably the most reliable and most talked about at this point. If you look at the top 100 programs in any given year, something like 75 of them are going to be sports programming,” he said. “But I think good one-off specials are certainly something that we look for.”

Brands such as financial services firm Ally and wellness company Headspace hit on a cultural moment this month with CBS’s “Adele One Night Only,” a concert interspersed with a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. The event drew about as many viewers as this year’s Oscars telecast; the Nov. 14 broadcast was watched by an average of 10.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

The success of the Adele special shouldn’t come as much of a surprise: Winfrey’s two-hour sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year drew 17.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Mike Bloxham, executive VP of global media and entertainment at business strategy firm Magid, sees Adele as the “antithesis of the modern ‘celebrity,’” whose appearances have the cachet to match.

“And so a major interview with Adele is almost as much of an event as an album release,” he said. “Add to that the rarity of a major Oprah interview these days and it becomes even more of an event. The same formula worked for the Harry and Meghan interview."

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.