How brands should navigate the creator economy

When working with a creator, brands should also be comfortable relinquishing some level of creative freedom. For example, when Denny’s reached out to TikTok creator and DJ @djhabibeats about a potential partnership, they asked him to make a track inspired by an item on the Denny’s menu using breakfast-associated sounds, like eggs sizzling. The resulting video received over 25 million views, more than any other video the creator has produced, largely because it still resembled @djhabibeats’s other content, Lahens noted.

If a brand is struggling to find the right fit for a creator partnership, it can also consider working with a virtual influencer. These computer-generated, animated avatars can take the form of a brand mascot, like Mattel’s Barbie did in a series of YouTube vlogs beginning in 2015; or they can be an entirely new character. Several brands have turned to virtual avatars with the emergence of the metaverse, as these virtual characters can interact with users in metaverse spaces, said Cameron-James Wilson, CEO of The Diigitals.

Virtual influencers can be a good choice for a brand when using one makes sense in the context of the overall campaign, such as the launch of a digital clothing collection or an NFT, Wilson said. Brands can also use their virtual avatar to communicate directly with consumers and flesh out a character belonging to the brand, said Nathan Baynard, Mattel’s VP of global brand marketing.

“Back when we started the vlog series on our YouTube channel ... it gave [Barbie] a voice,” he said. “Parents and kids didn’t know who Barbie was; they didn’t know what made her tick; they didn’t understand her backstory. It gave us an opportunity to make her more human, ironically, and give her a point of view.”