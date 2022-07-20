How Procter & Gamble disrupted insecticides with startup brand

A recent P&G survey found more than 85% of people express concern about using insecticide sprays in their homes, and over 50% of people opt out of the category or otherwise alter their behavior to avoid using them. Post-purchase surveys by P&G find 60% of Zevo buyers hadn’t bought any products in the category over the past 12 months.

New advertising captured that shame-to-relief story as people with bug problems discover Zevo can safely combat them. The ads delivered some of the highest copy-test scores P&G has ever had, said Peyton Sutton, VP of account management at Curiosity (Parekh confirms this).

Tipping point

The biggest tipping point came with April’s national retail rollout and ad campaign, which is producing explosive sales growth after a steady if slow five-year buildup. But essentially the brand has met or exceeded all its targets throughout its slow build since 2017, Parekh said.

Key players

For a smaller brand, Zevo has been touched by a large number of marketing and general management executives since its initial launch in 2017. But Parekh currently leads the brand.

Curiosity, the agency behind the new national campaign, was also involved with Zevo’s initial 2017 launch as an agency P&G historically has used for upstream product development, though other agencies have played a role in intervening years. Today, the “three Cs” marketing-services team on Zevo also includes Citizen Relations for PR and Dentsu’s Carat for media.

Competition

One indication Zevo may be onto something is that SC Johnson, owner of the indoor insecticide leader Raid, last month launched its own new natural-positioned insecticide brand, Stem, to counter P&G’s national rollout.

What others are saying

Zevo gets generally good reviews on Amazon (e.g. 4.6 out of 5 stars for the ant and roach spray, 4.4 stars for the current generation of plug-in trap). Some people revise their ratings upward after giving it time.

Gary Stibel, CEO of New England Consulting Group, said Zevo has been a success in a sense, and could grow to become a $50 million brand over time. But he said P&G looks for brands that can reach well into nine-figure sales, and he has doubts about the product’s efficacy or how big the indoor insecticide business ever can be.