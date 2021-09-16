How research drove the bold rebranding of an iconic company

However we started seeing signs—through feedback from our customers and sales—that this brand may not have represented our company's future. As we continued to move upmarket, we were concerned that the “cuteness” of our logo overshadowed the seriousness of our offerings.

In short: Our brand strategy no longer matched our business strategy. We needed to understand what to change to carry us into our next chapter.

Digging deeper into our brand story

The rebrand started as a discovery journey with no preconceived notions of which—if any—elements of our brand should change. Our gut told us that we needed to make a bold move and answer a hard question: Is SurveyMonkey the right name for our company for the next 20-plus years? We turned to research to shine a light on the best path forward.

The rebrand spanned 3 initiatives:

• Brand positioning: We offer market research, customer experience and survey solutions in addition to brands including GetFeedback, Wufoo and TechValidate. What was the best brand architecture for our future?

• Brand name: Was SurveyMonkey associated with a more consumer-focused business and did that limit the perception of our capabilities and breadth of offerings?

• Brand identity: Was there a better visual to communicate the “why” behind our existence that would allow us to maintain our legacy while signaling our ability to provide an enterprise solution?

To answer these questions, we launched a multi-stream research project that consisted of 10 studies, capturing the voices of more than 22,000 people in seven countries over the course of 14 months.

Laying the foundation with qualitative research

We started by conducting one-on-one interviews with our leadership, then analyzed the financial contributions of each SurveyMonkey product to understand where our branding efforts and investment should be focused.

Our design team conducted a deep dive into leading B2B brands' visual representations and brand architectures to understand the landscape, and how we could create a visual identity that would stand out.

We conducted a study on SurveyMonkey and discovered that its popularity was strong. This reinforced our decision to keep the SurveyMonkey brand in our portfolio.

Leveraging our platform to tap into market sentiment

It became clear that our brand strategy did not match our business strategy, which was increasingly focused on moving upmarket. And so the search for a new company name began.

We started with almost 1,000 names that got whittled down to 50, which were presented to leadership. After discussions, we narrowed the list to 10 and conducted brand name testing with the final group. Using a monadic methodology—meaning that each person saw one name option—we asked 2,000 people to evaluate the 10 names based on attributes, pronounceability, associations and ultimately fit-to-concept. That’s 200 responses per name.

We evaluated open-ended text responses as positive, neutral or negative to quickly assess the feelings associated with each name. Our sentiment analysis solution automatically created scorecards that highlighted the top-two box scores.

All of the final 10 names tested well—any of them could have been a winner. But a leader started to emerge:

Momentive was ranked high by respondents, pretty much across every attribute.

Name attributes scorecard

(automatically generated by Momentive Name Testing solution)