Hyatt will reward Peloton usage with loyalty points

New partnership offers a creative upgrade in driving loyalty
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 01, 2024.
Hyatt is driving more loyalty by rewarding customers who use Peloton bikes at its hotels.

Credit: Peloton

People who work out on Peloton bikes in Hyatt hotels are getting an upgrade. The hotelier said it will roll out Peloton equipment and content to guest rooms at its 800-plus properties, and that customers who use the machines will be rewarded with Hyatt loyalty points. In addition, guests will have access to Peloton classes on TVs at 400 Hyatt locations.

Travelers “are placing a higher emphasis on health and wellbeing amenities” when they are planning trips, according to a Hyatt spokeswoman citing brand data. 

In a statement, TJ Abrams, VP of wellbeing at Hyatt, said that the Chicago-based hotel chain is the first hospitality brand to reward its members for working out.

“Hyatt takes pride in setting a new standard of wellbeing for travel with new collaborations, products and experiences across our global portfolio that invite guests to lean into the transformative power of travel,” he said.

More: Hyatt emphasizes wellbeing in ‘Be More Here’ campaign

Peloton has worked with hoteliers before, including Hilton in an ongoing partnership that started two years ago. That tie-up initially gave Hilton loyalty members free 30-day trial Peloton memberships but did not offer hotel rewards. A Hilton spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment about the brand’s Peloton partnership.

 

The Hyatt deal allows World of Hyatt members to earn points for workouts on Peloton Bike or Peloton Row machines at participating Hyatt hotels. Such points can then be used for future bookings, upgrades and experiences, the hospitality brand said.

The new program comes as hotels try to be more creative in driving direct booking with travelers and compete with online travel agencies.

 

The new deal continues Peloton’s comeback tour, as it seeks to recover its standing following sales declines, supply chain issues and product recalls. One year ago, the wellness company debuted a marketing refresh promoting Peloton as an accessible brand. Then-Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland spearheaded that campaign and left seven months later, after under a year, for the CMO role at Verizon. Peloton quickly pivoted, poaching Lauren Weinberg from QuickBooks, where she had been for just two months, as its new marketing leader. 

Peloton’s growth struggles have continued in recent months, despite collaborations with Lululemon and TikTok. In February, the brand reported second-quarter revenue of $743.6 million, a 6% decline from the year-earlier period. Its second-quarter loss narrowed to $194.9 million from $335.4 million.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. 

 

