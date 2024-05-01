Hyatt will reward Peloton usage with loyalty points

In a statement, TJ Abrams, VP of wellbeing at Hyatt, said that the Chicago-based hotel chain is the first hospitality brand to reward its members for working out.

“Hyatt takes pride in setting a new standard of wellbeing for travel with new collaborations, products and experiences across our global portfolio that invite guests to lean into the transformative power of travel,” he said.

Peloton has worked with hoteliers before, including Hilton in an ongoing partnership that started two years ago. That tie-up initially gave Hilton loyalty members free 30-day trial Peloton memberships but did not offer hotel rewards. A Hilton spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment about the brand’s Peloton partnership.