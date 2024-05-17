Why Hyundai is going all-in on EV marketing as other brands soften their stance

Sluggish sales

The effort comes as EV sales in the U.S. fail to live up to the hype. It’s a far cry from just a few years ago, when nearly every automaker poured billions of dollars into EV development while shelling out big marketing dollars to tout grand EV ambitions, including with Super Bowl advertising. But consumer EV adoption has slowed, with brands failing to convince large numbers of buyers to purchase often pricier EVs while overcoming fears that include so-called range anxiety—the idea of getting stuck without a charge.

Although EV sales increased to 6.9% of new vehicle market share in 2023 from 5.2% the year prior, according to Edmunds, growth is expected to slow through 2024. The car shopping intelligence firm predicts an increase to just 8% market share this year, according to its recent report, which also noted price as a major deterrent.

“The EV market has hit an inflection point now that the early adopter phase is coming to a close—it’s going to be an uphill battle for automakers to convert mass market consumers into EV buyers,” Jessica Caldwell, head of insights for Edmunds, stated in an email interview this week. “This doesn’t mean that the EV transition will never happen—it will probably just take more time than estimates from a few years prior when over-optimism was the prevailing sentiment.”