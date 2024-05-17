Why Hyundai is going all-in on EV marketing as other brands soften their stance

A leader, not a follower
Zepeda said Hyundai remains “bullish on EVs,” pointing to a massive EV and battery complex under construction in Georgia by Hyundai Motor Group, which owns Hyundai, Genesis and Kia.
Zepeda conceded that “there has been maybe a little waning of how quickly consumers will jump into EVs,” but added that “we'd like to be a leader in this space and not be a fast follower.” The new campaign is “our way of standing out and separating ourselves to say that, you know, Hyundai is here, we have a full [EV] portfolio. And we’re really excited about it.”
The TV buy includes airings during the NBA Playoffs and what Zepeda described as a “pretty substantial buy” in the Summer Olympics. Hyundai’s media agency is Canvas. Hyundai is also planning test drive events in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York City and Denver, where it will put Hyundai EVs up against competing vehicles.
Also in the works is the placement of Hyundai EVs in a music video for “Nuclear,” a forthcoming song from Spanish singer Leroy Sanchez. Shorter ads will take on EV purchasing barriers, such as range anxiety, with one spot plugging an “up to 361-mile range” on an Ioniq 6.