Impossible Foods’ first campaign since its rebrand embraces meat culture, but with plants

The comparison ads resonated more with meat eaters, and the brand realized it could do more to highlight the similarities between traditional and plant-based meat.

“We took everything from last year and did rigorous message testing, and our takeaway was that meat-eaters, in a consistent way, knew we were talking to them, and that we could lean on that message more,” said Sims. “For this latest campaign, we wanted to have a clear value proposition for them—you love meat, so why not try us and be better for the planet?”

In the lead ad, the environmental message is very understated, with the lead male character merely acknowledging that “meat has problems.” The health messaging is more apparent—he urges people to “punch cholesterol in the face.”

“The tone is supposed to have a light tongue-in-cheek humor,” Sims said. “We are talking to hard-core meat eaters, but we don’t want to be preachy.”