Jason and Ivan Reitman direct Apple's heart-tugging holiday ad

The three-minute spot, set to the track “You and I” by Valerie June, follows the girl as she tries to keep her frosty friend alive all year-round. First, she saves him from her brother, who turns the family of snowpeople in the front yard into soccer practice. She then tucks Simon into the kitchen freezer, where she’s vigilant about keeping him safe from Dad eating ice cream and collisions with boxes of frozen food. She even manages to take Simon on a camping trip, stashing him into the cooler. Although Simon’s twig hair falls off and his smile starts to droop throughout the year, he remains a content creature in the care of his friend.

Finally, as winter comes around again, the girl excitedly frees Simon from his cubby and replaces him in a place of pride on the lawn—we won’t spoil it, but the ending is a bit of a jolt

Though the Reitmans worked together on the new “Ghostbusters” film, which son Jason helmed and father Ivan produced, the Apple ad marks the first time the two have teamed together as directors. Apple worked with TBWA/Media Arts Lab on the ad, which was produced out of Bob Industries.