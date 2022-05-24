Legendary NBC marketer John Miller to retire

John Miller, the legendary marketer behind the launch of renowned NBC series such as “Friends” and “Seinfeld,” will retire in June after 43 years with the network.

Most recently chairman of the NBCUniversal Marketing Council, which he helped create, Miller began his media career at NBC’s local Chicago station, WMAQ, before climbing the ranks to become one of its top marketers.

“It has been a privilege spending most of my career at NBC Universal touching so many programs which influenced American culture,” Miller said in a statement. "The Peacock is a part of me and the NBC Chimes play in my ears."

The company said that Jenny Storms will become chairwoman, NBCUniversal Marketing Council, replacing Miller, in addition to her role as CMO of Entertainment and Sports.