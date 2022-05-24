Marketing News & Strategy

Legendary NBC marketer John Miller to retire

Creator of 'Must See TV' to retire after 43 years
By Parker Herren. Published on May 24, 2022.
Credit: NBC Universal

John Miller, the legendary marketer behind the launch of renowned NBC series such as “Friends” and “Seinfeld,” will retire in June after 43 years with the network. 

Most recently chairman of the NBCUniversal Marketing Council, which he helped create, Miller began his media career at NBC’s local Chicago station, WMAQ, before climbing the ranks to become one of its top marketers.

“It has been a privilege spending most of my career at NBC Universal touching so many programs which influenced American culture,” Miller said in a statement. "The Peacock is a part of me and the NBC Chimes play in my ears."

The company said that Jenny Storms will become chairwoman, NBCUniversal Marketing Council, replacing Miller, in addition to her role as CMO of Entertainment and Sports. 

Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot is today and tomorrow

Miller made his mark on TV marketing with his “Must See TV” campaign for NBC, which Ad Age reported in 1998 had greater awareness than the network itself. He also launched the network's most iconic shows, including “Miami Vice,” “Golden Girls,” “ER,” “The West Wing,” “The Office,” “30 Rock” and “Heroes,” which landed him on Ad Age’s 2007 list of Entertainment Marketers of the Year.

Miller became chief marketing officer for NBCUniversal Television Group in 2004 before transitioning to CMO, NBC Sports in 2011 and CMO, Olympics from 2016-18. He formed the network’s internal marketing agency, The NBC Agency, in 1999 with partner Vince Manze, which inspired the creation of the NBCUniversal Marketing Council. 

"I’ve experienced many changes at this company, and in this industry, but the culture of collaboration created through Symphony has set NBCUniversal apart from the rest,” Miller said. Symphony is the network’s ad tool that promotes single shows or brands across its portfolio, from TV to film to theme parks to technology.

Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, said that Miller "is a brilliant marketer and ultimate champion of Symphony, which continues to help launch our biggest franchises. His contributions to the industry are unmatched and he will leave a lasting impact on our company.”

Miller has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in Promax’s Hall of Fame, a Lifetime Achievement Award from Clio Sports and has won nine Emmy awards.

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age.

